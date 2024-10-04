Temporary Lane Closure on WV 10 Beginning Thursday, October 3, 2024
There will be a temporary lane closure on WV 10 in Cabell County, on Davis Creek Hill, from 8:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. beginning Thursday, October 3, 2024, through Friday, October 4, 2024, to complete paving operations.
Traffic will be maintained by signs and flaggers
Drivers should expect delays, adjust their commuting schedules, and avoid the area if possible.
Please use caution when traveling through the area due to equipment and workers.
