Submit Release
News Search

There were 855 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 400,347 in the last 365 days.

Temporary Lane Closure on WV 10 Beginning Thursday, October 3, 2024

Page Content

There will be a temporary lane closure on WV 10 in Cabell County, on Davis Creek Hill, from 8:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. beginning Thursday, October 3, 2024, through Friday, October 4, 2024, to complete paving operations.
 
Traffic will be maintained by signs and flaggers
 
Drivers should expect delays, adjust their commuting schedules, and avoid the area if possible.
 
Please use caution when traveling through the area due to equipment and workers.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Temporary Lane Closure on WV 10 Beginning Thursday, October 3, 2024

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more