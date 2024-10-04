Road Closure on County Route 52 (McKimmie Ridge Road), in Pine Grove, to Begin Thursday, October 3, 2024

Page Content A portion of County Route 52 (McKimmie Ridge Road), in Pine Grove, will be closed, from milepost 0.00 to milepost 1.1, from 7:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m., on Thursday, October 3, 2024, and Friday, October 4, 2024, for paving.



Alternate Routes: Use County Route 40 (Ashland Ridge Road) or County Route 42 (Money Ridge Road).



Inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances could change the project schedule.​ ​

