MPD Investigating Fatal Hit and Run Crash

Agents with the Metropolitan Police Department’s Internal Affairs Division and detectives with the Metropolitan Police Department’s Major Crash Investigations Unit are investigating a traffic crash involving a car fleeing from an attempted traffic stop.

On Saturday, August 31, 2024, at approximately 3:30 a.m., a Second District officer was on duty and patrolling in the 1600 block of K Street, Northwest, when they observed a vehicle operating with no headlights on. The officer activated their emergency lights and attempted to conduct a traffic stop on the vehicle. The vehicle failed to yield and continued traveling at a low rate of speed. The vehicle then turned onto 17th Street, accelerated, and crossed the double yellow line into the oncoming lane of traffic at the intersection of 17th Street and L Street, Northwest. The officer then activated their cruiser’s siren and followed the vehicle down L Street.

As the vehicle drove through a red signal at the intersection of 15th and L Street, Northwest, it struck an individual riding a moped in the intersection. The moped had entered the intersection on a green light when the collision occurred. The vehicle then fled the scene, and the officer stopped to attend to the injured moped driver. The officer immediately requested an ambulance and DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services transported the moped driver to a local hospital.

On Tuesday, October 1, 2024, after all lifesaving efforts failed, the moped driver succumbed to his injuries at a hospital. He has been identified as 25-year-old Alpha Oumar Kake, of Temple Hills, MD.

Body-worn camera footage will be released pursuant to District of Columbia law (D.C. Official Code § 5–116.33 (c)(2)).

Anyone who has knowledge of this incident should call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411.

CCN: 24134074

