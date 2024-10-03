MPD Seeks Suspects in an Armed Burglary

The Metropolitan Police Department is asking for the community’s assistance in identifying and locating two armed suspects who forced their way into an apartment and took property from the victims.

On Sunday, September 22, 2024, at approximately 9:00 a.m., two suspects with guns forced their way into the victims’ apartment in the 3300 block of 13th Street, Southeast. Once inside, the suspects pointed the weapons at the victims and took money from the victims. The suspects fled the scene.

One of the suspects was captured by nearby surveillance cameras and can be seen in the photo below:

Anyone who can identify this suspect or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.

CCN: 24146557

###