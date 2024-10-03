Governor Abbott Touts Texas’ Career, Technical Skills Training In Waco

TEXAS, October 3 - October 3, 2024 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today touted Texas’ robust job training programs that provide opportunities for Texans to go into high-demand, good-paying jobs and the impact on the state’s manufacturing industry during a tour with manufacturing students and a press conference at Texas State Technical College (TSTC) in Waco. The Governor also celebrated National Manufacturing Day and praised the might of the “Made in Texas” brand across America and the world.



"Tomorrow is National Manufacturing Day, where we celebrate the huge impact that manufacturing has on our economy,” said Governor Abbott. "'Made in Texas' has never been a bigger brand. Thanks to our strong manufacturing sector and partnerships with Texas State Technical College, Texas continues to offer career and technical skills training so graduates can go into high-demand, good-paying jobs. Today is part of a broader strategy to build a better prepared workforce and a better paid workforce. We want more Texans to have the opportunities to get career and technical skills training that can lead to a better job and a bigger paycheck."



During the press conference, Governor Abbott highlighted a job training grant of over $179,000 he awarded to TSTC earlier this year that provided 100 new and incumbent employees of Hendrick Health System with customized training in the healthcare industry. The Governor also shared an inspiring story about a woman he met in Houston who had once been homeless. After completing a job training program, she was able to buy her own home and now earns more than the Governor of Texas.



The Governor was joined at the press conference and tour by TSTC Chancellor Mike Reeser, Texas Association of Manufacturers Workforce Chair Martha Landwehr, state officials, and local business leaders. Earlier this week, the Governor issued a proclamation recognizing September 30 through October 4, 2024 as Manufacturing Week in Texas.

