CBP Officers Discover $20K Worth of Ecstasy in Concealed Packaging
Approximately $10K worth of Marijuana also discovered
BUFFALO, N.Y. – U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers at the Port of Buffalo discovered ecstasy pills, ecstasy gummies, and marijuana bricks in two commercial shipments at the Peace Bridge border crossing.
Yesterday, CBP officers working in the cargo facility encountered two shipments manifested as “scented candles” and “candle-kids toy.” However, officers noticed anomalies and further inspection the shipments by conducting an X-ray exam, leading to the discovery of ecstasy pills concealed within a candle, ecstasy gummies concealed within small metal tin containers, and two bricks of vacuum-sealed-compacted marijuana.
The suspected narcotics were then field tested by CBP officers, testing positive for the properties of ecstasy and marijuana. The ecstasy had a total weight of more than one pound with an estimated street value of more than $20,000. Additionally, the marijuana had a total weight of more than four pounds and an had estimated street value of over $10,000.
“Our CBP officers’ knowledge of concealment methods, along with their use of available assets and technology played a key role in the discovery of these narcotics,” said Area Port Director Gaetano Cordone. “Our officers are committed to keeping our country and our communities safe from these illicit and unregulated drugs.”
The smuggling attempt remains under CBP investigation.
