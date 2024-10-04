Rutland Barracks // DUI #2, DLS, Possession of Methamphetamine
CASE#: 24B4006105
TROOPER: Shaughnessy
STATION: Rutland
CONTACT#: 802-773-9101
DATE/TIME: 10/03/2024 at approximately 1347 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Rutland Town
ACCUSED: Tanya Brace
AGE: 34
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Rutland, VT
CHARGES: DUI #2 (drug), Criminal DLS, Possession of Methamphetamine
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On October 3, 2024, at approximately 1347 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police Rutland Barracks conducted a motor vehicle stop on US 4 in Rutland Town for an observed motor vehicle violation. The operator was identified as Tanya Brace (35). During the interaction, Troopers observed indicators of impairment and drug use. Troopers obtained consent to search the vehicle where they located suspected methamphetamine. Brace was administered Standardized Field Sobriety Tests (SFSTs) and subsequently taken into custody for DUI. Investigation also revealed that Brace’s driver’s license was criminally suspended. Brace was transported to the Rutland Barracks for processing and issued a citation to appear in Rutland Criminal Court for the above charges.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 12/09/2024 at 1000 hours
COURT: Rutland County Court, Criminal Division
MUG SHOT: Attached
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm the arraignment time.
