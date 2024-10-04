Rutland Barracks // DUI #2, DLS, Possession of Methamphetamine

CASE#: 24B4006105

TROOPER: Shaughnessy

STATION: Rutland

CONTACT#: 802-773-9101

DATE/TIME: 10/03/2024 at approximately 1347 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Rutland Town

ACCUSED: Tanya Brace

AGE: 34

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Rutland, VT

CHARGES: DUI #2 (drug), Criminal DLS, Possession of Methamphetamine

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On October 3, 2024, at approximately 1347 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police Rutland Barracks conducted a motor vehicle stop on US 4 in Rutland Town for an observed motor vehicle violation. The operator was identified as Tanya Brace (35). During the interaction, Troopers observed indicators of impairment and drug use. Troopers obtained consent to search the vehicle where they located suspected methamphetamine. Brace was administered Standardized Field Sobriety Tests (SFSTs) and subsequently taken into custody for DUI. Investigation also revealed that Brace’s driver’s license was criminally suspended. Brace was transported to the Rutland Barracks for processing and issued a citation to appear in Rutland Criminal Court for the above charges.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 12/09/2024 at 1000 hours

COURT: Rutland County Court, Criminal Division

MUG SHOT: Attached

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm the arraignment time.