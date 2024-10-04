St. Johnsbury Barracks / Possession of Methamphetamine, VCOR (x3), DLS
CASE#: 24A4007692
TROOPER FULL NAME: Griffin Pearson
STATION: St. Johnsbury Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-748-3111
DATE/TIME: 10-3-24 at 1749 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Mooney Rd. / Hospital Dr., St. Johnsbury, VT
VIOLATION(S):
- Possession of Methamphetamine
- Violation of Conditions of Release (x3)
- Driver’s License Suspended - Criminal
ACCUSED: Jonathan Rutledge
AGE: 46
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Wheelock
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 10/3/24 at approximately 1749 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police - St. Johnsbury Barracks were on patrol in the area of Mooney Road and Hospital Drive in St. Johnsbury, VT, when they observed a violation involving a nearby motorist. Troopers initiated a traffic stop and made contact with the operator, Jonathan Rutledge (46) of Wheelock. During the encounter, Troopers discovered Rutledge was operating an unregistered and uninsured motor vehicle on a public highway with a criminally suspended driver’s license. Further investigation revealed Rutledge was also in violation of several Conditions of Release barring him from operating a motor vehicle. Rutledge was then taken into custody and searched incident to arrest. During the search, a bag containing what is believed to be methamphetamine was located on his person. Rutledge was subsequently transported to the Vermont State Police – St. Johnsbury Barracks for processing. He was later cited to appear in Caledonia County Superior Court on January 6, 2025, at 0830 hours, to answer for the aforementioned charge.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 1-6-25 at 0830 hours
COURT: Caledonia
LODGED: No
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: Yes
*Please note: Court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Respectfully,
Trooper Griffin Pearson
Troop “A” St. Johnsbury Barrack
1068 US-5 #1
St. Johnsbury, VT 05819
