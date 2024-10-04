News Release – DOH Approves Reopening of Crackinʻ Kitchen
DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH
KA ʻOIHANA OLAKINO
JOSH GREEN, M.D.
GOVERNOR
KE KIA‘ĀINA
KENNETH S. FINK, MD, MGA, MPH
DIRECTOR
KA LUNA HO‘OKELE
DOH APPROVES REOPENING OF CRACKIN’ KITCHEN
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE
October 3, 2024 24-131
HONOLULU — The Hawai‘i Department of Health (DOH) Food Safety Branch has approved the reopening of Crackin’ Kitchen after a follow-up inspection found that it had resolved the water backup issue in their kitchen.
Crackin’ Kitchen, located at 2330 Kalākaua Ave. Unit 318, received a red placard on Oct. 1 and was immediately closed. A follow-up inspection conducted on Oct. 2 found that the water backup issue was resolved, and the floor had been sanitized.
The food establishment was advised to continue to monitor and maintain the proper drainage.
The DOH Food Safety Branch protects and promotes the health of Hawai‘i residents and visitors through education of food industry workers and regulation of food establishments statewide. The branch conducts routine health inspections of food establishments where food products are prepared, manufactured, distributed or sold.
The branch also investigates the sources of foodborne illnesses and potential adulteration; and is charged with mitigating the effects of these incidents to prevent any future occurrences. The DOH food safety specialists strive to work with business owners, food service workers and the food industry to ensure safe food preparation practices and sanitary conditions.
# # #
Media Contact:
Kristen Wong
Information Specialist
Hawaiʻi State Department of Health
808-586-4407
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.