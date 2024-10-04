News Release – DOH Approves Reopening of Crackinʻ Kitchen

DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH

KA ʻOIHANA OLAKINO

JOSH GREEN, M.D.

GOVERNOR

KE KIA‘ĀINA

KENNETH S. FINK, MD, MGA, MPH

DIRECTOR

KA LUNA HO‘OKELE

DOH APPROVES REOPENING OF CRACKIN’ KITCHEN

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

October 3, 2024 24-131

HONOLULU — The Hawai‘i Department of Health (DOH) Food Safety Branch has approved the reopening of Crackin’ Kitchen after a follow-up inspection found that it had resolved the water backup issue in their kitchen.

Crackin’ Kitchen, located at 2330 Kalākaua Ave. Unit 318, received a red placard on Oct. 1 and was immediately closed. A follow-up inspection conducted on Oct. 2 found that the water backup issue was resolved, and the floor had been sanitized.

The food establishment was advised to continue to monitor and maintain the proper drainage.

The DOH Food Safety Branch protects and promotes the health of Hawai‘i residents and visitors through education of food industry workers and regulation of food establishments statewide. The branch conducts routine health inspections of food establishments where food products are prepared, manufactured, distributed or sold.

The branch also investigates the sources of foodborne illnesses and potential adulteration; and is charged with mitigating the effects of these incidents to prevent any future occurrences. The DOH food safety specialists strive to work with business owners, food service workers and the food industry to ensure safe food preparation practices and sanitary conditions.

# # #

Media Contact:

Kristen Wong

Information Specialist

Hawaiʻi State Department of Health

808-586-4407

[email protected]