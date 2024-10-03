October 3, 2024 - Attorney General Miyares Announces Conviction of Repeat Offender Who Evaded Law Enforcement at Langley Air Force Base

Commonwealth of Virginia

Attorney General Miyares Announces Conviction of Repeat Offender Who Evaded Law Enforcement at Langley Air Force Base

Hampton, VA — A Hampton jury yesterday returned guilty verdicts against Thaison Thanh Nguyen on the charges of possession of a firearm by a convicted violent felon, carrying a concealed weapon, and operating a vehicle without a license, Attorney General Jason Miyares announced.

On November 13, 2019, Mr. Nguyen tried to make a U-turn at Langley Air Force Base, causing security at Langley to request his identification when he entered the base. Mr. Nguyen told the military police officer that he did not have a military ID or a driver’s license and handed the officer his Virginia identification card. During the encounter, a military police officer detected the smell of marijuana, and Mr. Nguyen showed the officer that he had marijuana in the car.﻿

Following this, Langley military police contacted the Hampton Police Department for further investigation. Upon arrival, Hampton officers searched Mr. Nguyen’s car and discovered a firearm hidden beneath the driver’s seat. Mr. Nguyen fled the scene when a Hampton police officer found the firearm, but was apprehended about 50 yards from his vehicle. When officers checked his felony status, Mr. Nguyen was arrested for possessing a firearm after having been convicted of a violent felony.

The case was prosecuted by Assistant Attorney General Molly Newton, who serves as Special Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney for the city of Hampton.

The sentencing hearing is scheduled for December 12, 2024. The charge of possession of a firearm by a convicted violent felon carries a five-year mandatory minimum.

