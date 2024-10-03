Submit Release
News Search

There were 910 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 400,406 in the last 365 days.

Lt. Gov. Pamela S. Evette to Visit Point of Distribution Sites

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Lieutenant Governor Pamela S. Evette will visit Point of Distribution (PODs) sites in Aiken and Edgefield counties tomorrow, Friday, October 4, 2024, beginning at 10:00 AM. PODs are part of South Carolina's Hurricane Helene recovery efforts, providing centralized locations for the public to pick up food, water, and other emergency supplies. 

Lt. Gov. Evette to Visit Aiken County POD

WHO: Lt. Gov. Evette, state and local officials 

WHAT: Aiken County POD visit 

WHEN: Tomorrow, Friday, October 4 at 10:00 AM

WHERE: 495 Brookside Avenue, North Augusta, S.C. 

Lt. Gov. Evette to Visit Edgefield County POD

WHO: Lt. Gov. Evette, state and local officials 

WHAT: Edgefield County POD visit

WHEN: Tomorrow, Friday, October 4 at 1:00 PM

WHERE: 402 Main Street, Edgefield, S.C. 

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Lt. Gov. Pamela S. Evette to Visit Point of Distribution Sites

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more