Lt. Gov. Pamela S. Evette to Visit Point of Distribution Sites

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Lieutenant Governor Pamela S. Evette will visit Point of Distribution (PODs) sites in Aiken and Edgefield counties tomorrow, Friday, October 4, 2024, beginning at 10:00 AM. PODs are part of South Carolina's Hurricane Helene recovery efforts, providing centralized locations for the public to pick up food, water, and other emergency supplies. Lt. Gov. Evette to Visit Aiken County POD WHO: Lt. Gov. Evette, state and local officials WHAT: Aiken County POD visit WHEN: Tomorrow, Friday, October 4 at 10:00 AM WHERE: 495 Brookside Avenue, North Augusta, S.C. Lt. Gov. Evette to Visit Edgefield County POD WHO: Lt. Gov. Evette, state and local officials WHAT: Edgefield County POD visit WHEN: Tomorrow, Friday, October 4 at 1:00 PM WHERE: 402 Main Street, Edgefield, S.C.

