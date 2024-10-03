October 3, 2024

DR-4787-WV MA-013

FEMA News Desk: 215-931-5597

FEMAR3NewsDesk@fema.dhs.gov

Media Advisory

Boone County Disaster Recovery Center Hours of Operation Changing for October 7

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – The state-federal Disaster Recovery Center in Boone County will be closing at 4:30 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 7, 2024.

The center is located at:

Boone County Disaster Recovery Center Madison City Hall 255 Washington Ave. Madison, WV 25130 Hours of operation: Monday: 8 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. Tuesday - Saturday, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Closed Sundays Closing permanently at 6 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 12, 2024

Survivors do not have to visit a disaster center to register with FEMA. They can call 800-621-FEMA (3362). The toll-free telephone line operates from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m., seven days a week. If you use a relay service, such as video relay service (VRS), captioned telephone service or others, give FEMA the number for that service. They can also go online to DisasterAssistance.gov or download the FEMA app on their smartphone.

The deadline to apply for FEMA disaster assistance is Nov. 2, 2024.

If you have received a letter from FEMA about your application status, contact FEMA to learn more about next steps. Staff can help you submit additional information or supporting documentation for FEMA to continue to process your application and answer any questions you may have.

For more information on West Virginia’s disaster recovery, visit emd.wv.gov, West Virginia Emergency Management Division Facebook page,www.fema.gov/disaster/4787 and www.facebook.com/FEMA.

