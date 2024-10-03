Company Fined $55,000 for Workplace Injury

CANADA, October 3 - Released on October 3, 2024

On September 23, 2024, Summit Wireline Inc. pleaded guilty in Lloydminster Provincial Court to one violation of The Occupational Health and Safety Regulations, 2020.

The company was fined for contravening subsection 3-6 (1) of the regulations (being an employer, fail to ensure that all work at a place of employment is sufficiently and competently supervised, resulting in a serious injury to a worker). As a result, the Court imposed a fine of $39,285.71 with a surcharge of $15,714.29, for a total amount of $55,000.

Two other charges were withdrawn.

The charges stemmed from an incident that occurred on August 16, 2022, near Waseca, Saskatchewan when a worker was seriously injured when a disc was ejected from a pressurized setting tool.

