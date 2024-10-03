Mountain America Credit Union Opens Vineyard Branch in Utah

Third new branch opened in 2024 is in the heart of one of the fastest growing cities in the nation; public invited to enjoy free festivities and food

VINEYARD, Utah, Oct. 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mountain America Credit Union is celebrating the grand opening of its new branch in Vineyard, Utah. The new location at 653 East 450 North, Vineyard, Utah, will host festivities on Friday, Oct. 11, from 4–6 p.m. The public is invited to join in the fun, which will include free hot dogs from J. Dawgs, a hot cocoa bar, and dessert vouchers for all guests. The celebration will feature several family friendly activities like face painting, and a pumpkin patch where participants can pick their ideal pumpkin. Attendees who open a new checking account will also have the chance to step into a cash grab challenge for a shot at grabbing some extra cash. Enter to win a “Family Activity Pack” that includes restaurants and activities at the Yard in Vineyard.



“The opening of our Vineyard branch is an exciting step as we continue to grow in Utah County,” said Sterling Nielsen, president and CEO of Mountain America. “We look forward to welcoming new and existing members, providing them with the financial tools and exceptional member experiences that we are known for.”

Branch Manager Jonathan Sasser described his team’s anticipation for the move. “Our team is eager to welcome the Vineyard community to our new branch; we’re excited to provide a convenient location where members can receive personalized financial guidance and reach their financial dreams.”

The new Vineyard branch features a modern, open design that creates a welcoming and innovative environment for members to manage their finances. Mountain America offers a wide range of services, including traditional savings and checking accounts, insurance, investments, automobile loans, RV loans, and a full suite of mortgage options, such as real estate, commercial, and business lending. The regular branch hours are Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and on Saturday drive-up only from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

To learn more about Mountain America, visit https://www.macu.com/

About Mountain America Credit Union

With more than 1 million members and $19 billion in assets, Mountain America Credit Union helps its members define and achieve their financial dreams. Mountain America provides consumers and businesses with a variety of convenient, flexible products and services, as well as sound, timely advice. Members enjoy access to secure, cutting-edge mobile banking technology, over 100 branches across six states; and more than 50,000 surcharge-free ATMs. Mountain America—guiding you forward. Learn more at macu.com. Insured by NCUA. Equal Housing Lender.

Contact: publicrelations@macu.com, macu.com/newsroom

