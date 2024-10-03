DIAGNOS Announces Grant of Stock Options

BROSSARD, Quebec, Oct. 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Diagnos Inc. ("DIAGNOS" or the "Corporation") (TSX Venture: ADK) (OTCQB: DGNOF), a pioneer in early detection of critical health issues through the use of Artificial Intelligence (AI) technologies, announces a grant of an aggregate number of 1,550,000 stock options to its directors and officers.



Stock options vest at 50% per year, commencing with the first anniversary of the grant. The date of the grant is October 3, 2024. The exercise price of the stock options granted has been established at $0.37 per common share. The expiry date to which the stock options can be exercised is October 3, 2029.

The grant remains subject to regulatory compliance including TSX Venture exchange acceptance. All monies quoted in this press release shall be stated and paid in lawful money of Canada.



About DIAGNOS

DIAGNOS is a publicly traded Canadian corporation dedicated to early detection of critical health problems based on its FLAIRE Artificial Intelligence (AI) platform. FLAIRE allows for quick modifying and developing of applications such as CARA (Computer Assisted Retina Analysis). CARA’s image enhancement algorithms provide sharper, clearer retinal images. CARA is a cost-effective tool for real-time screening of large volumes of patients.

This news release contains forward-looking information. There can be no assurance that forward-looking information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in these statements. DIAGNOS disclaims any intention or obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. The forward-looking information contained in this news release is expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

For further information, please contact: Mr. André Larente, President DIAGNOS Inc. Tel: 450-678-8882 ext. 224 alarente@diagnos.ca

