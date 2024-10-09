Kimpton Tryon Park Hotel Unveils Completed Refresh of Merchant & Trade in Uptown Charlotte

The refresh of Merchant & Trade, Kimpton Tryon Park Hotel’s 19th-floor rooftop bar, features modern design with a mix of cozy seating areas and stunning panoramic views of Charlotte’s skyline. The VIP area at Merchant & Trade offers a luxurious outdoor retreat with lush greenery and a central fire pit for a warm and welcoming ambiance, all set against the backdrop of Charlotte’s skyline.

Refreshed Merchant & Trade Rooftop Lounge Debuts Sleek Design and Elevated Guest Experience at Kimpton Tryon Park Hotel

CHARLOTTE, NC, UNITED STATES, October 9, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Kimpton Tryon Park Hotel in Charlotte, NC, has completed the refresh of Merchant & Trade , its 19th-floor rooftop bar and lounge. The updated space offers a more refined and modern experience for guests, setting new standards for rooftop venues in the Southeast while continuing to showcase the stunning city views that have made Merchant & Trade a must-visit destination."Our vision was to enhance what was already a beloved spot by introducing design elements and experiences that align with the evolving preferences of our guests," said Chris Baliles, Director of Restaurants, Bars, and Events for Kimpton Tryon Park Hotel. "The completed refresh marks a new chapter for Merchant & Trade, one that remains true to our roots while also raising the bar for what a rooftop experience can be."Surrounded by cityscape views, the freshly revamped rooftop lounge seamlessly blends natural materials with modern design, offering a stylish yet comfortable retreat perfect for socializing or unwinding in a luxurious urban oasis that respects and connects with the surrounding environment.The renovations include new flooring, furnishings and fixtures, artwork, and finishes. As the first full-touch renovation since opening in 2017, the redesign improves the overall guest experience by enhancing the dining experience and creating more flexibility for different events and crowds.The transformation, resulting from a collaborative partnership with leading design firm Cooper Carry, showcases a sophisticated, lighter color scheme with neutral tones complemented by accents in a palette inspired by the monarch butterfly.The former signature lawn has been replaced with wood flooring, lending the rooftop a warm and contemporary feel. A mix of woven rattan chairs, teak tables and sleek sofas in soft, neutral tones provide various seating and dining layouts and strike a harmonious balance between smooth curves and straight edges.The VIP area, an exclusive retreat within the rooftop, features a modern outdoor lounge with deep orange sofas that create a welcoming atmosphere. These sleek, low-profile sofas are complemented by cushions with abstract botanical patterns, adding a playful touch. A fire pit in the center serves as a focal point, inviting guests to gather and enjoy the warmth on cooler evenings.The surrounding lush greenery and plants throughout the 4,500-square-foot space add a refreshing natural element, balancing the furnishings with a touch of tranquility. Additionally, two custom murals by Raleigh-based artist Gabriel Eng-Goetz have been added to the venue's urban aesthetic, showcasing the vibrant regional art scene.Executive Chef Farid Ahmed's menu, inspired by the rich flavors of Southern Low Country cuisine, harmonizes perfectly with Merchant & Trade’s refreshed atmosphere. The thoughtfully curated dishes and innovative cocktail program offer a contemporary twist on regional classics, enhancing the dining experience.The hotel is offering the Merchant & Trade Access Pass promotion to celebrate the refresh. This exclusive offer includes an overnight stay at the hotel, priority access to the rooftop bar, and a complimentary craft cocktail per guest. Guests can enjoy this promotion for stays through December 31, 2024, making it the perfect opportunity to experience the new Merchant & Trade.

