Basic Education Ministry visit Gauteng as part of National Listening and Learning Tour, 4 Oct

Minister of Basic Education and Deputy Minister Dr Reginah Mhaule to visit Gauteng as part of national listening and learning tour

Minister of Basic Education, Siviwe Gwarube, and Deputy Minister of Basic Education, Reginah Mhaule, will be visiting Gauteng Province as part of the ongoing National Listening and Learning Tour.

This tour aims to directly engage with provincial education stakeholders, school leadership, and the broader community to address challenges faced in the province's education sector. This provincial visit will focus on critical issues such as the annual influx of learners to the province, school safety, literacy and numeracy levels, and teacher training, as well as the budget constraints, which plays a vital role in ensuring access to education for learners across Gauteng.

The purpose of these engagements is to identify areas for improvement, share best practices, and collaboratively develop solutions to the unique challenges within the province's educational landscape.

Minister Gwarube and Deputy Minister Mhaule will address the media following their engagements with provincial education stakeholders, providing updates on the outcomes of the visit and plans to strengthen the education system in Gauteng.

Members of the media are invited to attend and report on the media briefing as follows:

Venue: Olympia Park School, Springs, Ekurhuleni

Time: 08h00

Date: Friday, 04 October 2024

Media RSVP: Lukhanyo Vangqa - 0663021533