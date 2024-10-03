Join MDC on Oct. 30 for Wild Webcast on Black Bears in Missouri and How to Be Bear Aware

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – Missouri is home to more than 900 black bears and their numbers are growing. Many Missourians find these furbearers fascinating and have many questions about them. Are all black bears black? Do bears really hibernate? Where do bears spend the winter? What can bear scat show about diet and other things? What’s the biggest bear recorded in Missouri? Why is a fed bear a dead bear? How can people and communities Be Bear Aware? Why is fall a prime time for people and bears to encounter each other out in the woods or on the roads?

Get answers to these and other questions through the Missouri Department of Conservation’s (MDC) upcoming Wild Webcast on Black Bears in Missouri and How to Be Bear Aware on Wednesday, Oct. 30, from noon to 1 p.m.

MDC Black Bear Biologist Nate Bowersock will share interesting information and fascinating facts about black bears in Missouri along with plenty of pictures. He will also answer viewers’ questions as time permits.

Register in advance for the MDC Wild Webcast on Black Bears in Missouri and How to Be Bear Aware at mdc.webex.com/weblink/register/raf61ad9ebff8e853b7a515c258d2791c and then join the webcast live at noon on Oct. 30.