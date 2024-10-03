UNITAR, The Atlantic Centre, and IMO Announce Conference on Maritime Security “Innovations and Partnerships for The Future” In Cabo Verde

2 October 2024, Cidade da Praia, Cabo Verde - The United Nations Institute for Training and Research (UNITAR), the Atlantic Centre, and the International Maritime Organization (IMO) are pleased to announce a major forthcoming event called "Maritime Security 2024: Innovations and Partnerships for the Future," which will take place on 8 and 9 October 2024 in Cabo Verde, financed by the German Federal Foreign Office in collaboration with the European Union, the Atlantic Centre, and the G7++ Friends of the Gulf of Guinea (FoGG).

The upcoming conference aims to deepen understanding of the intricate issues surrounding maritime security and highlight the importance of a collaborative approach. It will focus on sharing best practices and innovative solutions among various stakeholders while fostering international and cross-sector partnerships to enhance security, sustainability, and resilience in maritime contexts. In addition, the event aims to raise awareness of the factors essential for attracting investment in maritime security initiatives.

The conference will spotlight several primary areas of interest:

Sustainable maritime security strategies aimed at safeguarding ecosystems and promoting effective coastal management, while also tackling challenges related to climate change and the conservation of biodiversity.

Cutting-edge technologies, including satellite monitoring, AI-based analytics, and blockchain, can play a crucial role in improving maritime safety and surveillance measures.

Socioeconomic effects of maritime security, specifically targeting issues like poverty alleviation and job creation in coastal areas.

The potential and challenges of Atlantic maritime routes as viable alternatives to navigating the Suez Canal

Attendees from respective academic institutions, governments and militaries, will have the opportunity to present successful models of regional and international cooperation, including the Yaoundé Architecture, and assess current legal frameworks, alongside discussions about the necessity for new international standards to confront maritime challenges.

The "Maritime Security 2024: Innovations and Partnerships for the Future" conference provides an outstanding opportunity to address maritime security concerns within the framework of the Blue Economy. This event aims to promote a proactive approach to maritime security while supporting sustainable development by bringing together expert views, innovative solutions, and cross-sectoral cooperation.