The Alkanets - Ann Gates' Exciting New Fantasy Book for Young Readers Is Out Now

LEEDS, WEST YORKSHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM, October 3, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Renowned writer and composer Ann Gates' exciting new book, The Alkanets, a fantasy book that combines mystery, adventure, and science fiction, is sure to attract young readers. This captivating story, appropriate for readers between the ages of 12 and 14, transports readers to the bustling streets of London and the wide steppes of Kazakhstan, where the young protagonist Bobby Smith faces obstacles that try his bravery and determination.The Alkanets centers on 12-year-old Bobby Smith, who gets caught in a web of historical secrets, archeological artifacts, and murder charges following a dream in which he encounters a mysterious spaceman. As the story progresses, Bobby has to find the meaning behind the ominous events that threaten his family, find a stone he left behind in Kazakhstan, and avoid danger from an enigmatic English teacher who was the same person that appeared in his dream as a spaceman. The book skillfully combines suspense, fantasy, and science fiction aspects, keeping readers on the edge of their seats the entire while.Ann Gates infuses her stories with her love of music and extensive intellectual background. Young adults and teens will find The Alkanets to be an engaging read because of Gates's unique blend of creativity and emotional depth, which she has honed through her career as a composer of choral works, string quartets, and piano pieces.The Alkanets is now available on Amazon. About the AuthorWith an MA in Biblical Studies from Heythrop University of London and a BA (Hons) from Roehampton University, Ann Gates is a talented writer and composer. She attended London's Goldsmiths College to study music. Gates is a composer of piano compositions, string quartets, and choir pieces, among other musical genres. Her compelling and provocative stories for young readers reflect her love of music and storytelling.

