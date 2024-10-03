Governor Mills Announces State of Maine Deploying Assets and Resources to Assist North Carolina with Hurricane Helene Recovery

MAINE, October 3 - Back to current news.

October 3, 2024



Governor Janet Mills announced today that the State of Maine is deploying assets and resources to assist the State of North Carolina with Hurricane Helene recovery efforts.

The Maine Emergency Management Agency (MEMA) and the Maine Forest Service (MFS) are deploying emergency response teams and command and support vehicles to North Carolina to help with recovery efforts.

"During times of crisis, Maine people always stand up to help our fellow Americans. In the wake of this devastating hurricane, I am proud that Maine emergency response teams are deploying to help our friends in North Carolina as they recover from Hurricane Helene," said Governor Janet Mills. "I ask all Maine people to join me in keeping all of those impacted by this terrible storm in their hearts, thoughts, and prayers."

Later today and tomorrow, MEMA officials, supported by Penobscot County Emergency Management, and MFS Rangers will depart Maine with mobile command and support vehicles for North Carolina, where they will proceed to the State's Emergency Operations Center for direction. They join a team of MFS Rangers already on site in North Carolina, who are working to remove hazards obstructing roadway access.

In addition to this deployment, the MFS has also recently mobilized emergency response efforts nationwide, 39 MFS personnel deployed in California, Oregon, Washington, Idaho, and New Mexico.

Under the Master Cooperative Wildland Fire Management and Stafford Act Agreement, State forestry agencies collaborate with Federal land management agencies to respond to national emergencies like wildfires and hurricanes. During deployments, Maine maintains sufficient personnel to handle local emergencies while providing critical support to other regions.