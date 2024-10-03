Submit Release
Reminder: Register NOW for the 14th Annual Maine PBIS Conference!

Join the Maine Department of Education (DOE) Office of Special Services and Inclusive Education for the 14th Annual Maine PBIS Conference!

Thursday, November 7, 2024
8:30 AM – 4:00 PM
Augusta Civic Center

The conference is a chance for Maine Positive Behavior Interventions and Supports (PBIS) leaders and implementers across Maine and beyond to come together to celebrate, learn, and network.

Dr. Ruthie Payno-Simmons (1)
Dr. Ruthie Payno-Simmons

This year’s keynote speaker is Dr. Ruthie Payno-Simmons, the founder of RPS Educational Impact and serves as the Associate Director at the Midwest and Plains Equity Assistance Center (MAP Center). She leads the coordination, design, and delivery of universal, targeted, and systemic equity-focused professional learning experiences and technical assistance to state and local agencies throughout the MAP Center’s 13-state region. Her keynote address is on, “Enhancing Positive and Supportive School Climate Through Storytelling and Rightful Presence.”

Conference Fees:

  • General (individual)- $195
  • Group (groups of 3 or more attendees)- $165
  • Student (full-time undergraduate or graduate student enrolled in 6 credits per semester for at minimum two semesters per year)- $85
  • Lead Presenter (those accepted to present; only lead presenters are at no charge; co-presenters will be charged the individual rate)- $0

Visit the PBIS Conference website for more information about the conference, to submit a proposal, sign up for a school showcase, and/or register to attend.

