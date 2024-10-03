BCYF Youth Recreational Basketball League Launching

Calling all boys and girls ages 8-11 for our new recreational basketball league!

This month we are starting a recreational basketball league for boys and girls ages 8-11 running through December. Youth will learn the basics of basketball including dribbling, shooting, passing and teamwork while participating in weekly games against youth at other BCYF centers. Girls will meet on Wednesdays, boys on Thursdays. Please register by contacting your local BCYF community center. You can find their contact info here.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.