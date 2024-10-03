Marion County Man Sentenced to Prison for Kidnapping, Rape of Minors

(MOUNT GILEAD, Ohio) — A 46-year-old Marion County man was sentenced this afternoon to 20 years to life in prison for sex crimes involving minors, Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost and Morrow County Sheriff John Hinton announced.



“Only prison bars can contain the vile impulses of a child rapist,” Yost said. “I pray that this sentence provides the victims a chance to heal.”



The sentencing of Lawrence Fidler, of LaRue, follows his August conviction on felony charges of rape, kidnapping, gross sexual imposition and sexual battery.



Upon release from prison, Fidler must complete five years of post-release control and register as a Tier III sex offender. This classification requires offenders to register their home address, work address and vehicle information with the sheriff of the county in which they live and verify that information every 90 days for the rest of their lives.



The Morrow County Sheriff’s Office investigated the case, and attorneys with Yost’s Special Prosecutions Section prosecuted it in Morrow County Common Pleas Court.

