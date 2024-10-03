AMO interdicts vessel transporting 1,321 pounds of cocaine into the western coast of Puerto Rico

AGUADILLA, Puerto Rico – U.S. Customs and Border Protection Air and Marine Operations (AMO) interdicted Wednesday a vessel attempting to smuggle pounds 1321 pounds (599.1 kilograms) of cocaine into the western coast of the island. The estimated value of the seized narcotics is $ 11.9 million.

“This interdiction highlights our relentless commitment to border security and the protection of our citizens from the dangers of illicit narcotics,” stated Christopher Hunter, Director of Air and Marine Operations in the Caribbean.

During a routine patrol on Oct.2, the crew of an AMO Maritime Enforcement Aircraft (MEA) detected a vessel navigating east towards Puerto Rico. The MEA maintained surveillance to assist the crew of an AMO Coastal Interceptor vessel, which they intercepted the approximately 16 miles east of Desecheo island.

Inside the vessel the Marine Interdiction agents found 3 men who claimed citizenship of the Dominican Republic and 17 bales with bricks of suspected cocaine. At the marine station a field test corroborated the properties of cocaine.

The Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) assumed custody of the three men and the contraband for investigation and prosecution.

“The protection of our Caribbean waters is essential not only to safeguard our borders but also to ensure the safety and well-being of our communities. This successful interception demonstrates the unwavering commitment of law enforcement agencies in the region. The seamless teamwork between U.S. Customs and Border Protection and the DEA underscores the strength of our combined efforts to dismantle dangerous criminal organizations attempting to smuggle narcotics into Puerto Rico and beyond. Every operation like this is a step forward in making our region more secure and resilient against the threats posed by drug trafficking,” said DEA Caribbean Division Special Agent in Charge Denise Foster.

