Ilham Aliyev inspected construction of 104-apartment residential complex in Zangilan city
AZERBAIJAN, October 3 - 03 October 2024, 15:05
President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev visited the construction site of a 104-apartment residential complex in Zangilan city.
The head of state was informed about the residential complex.
The foundation of the complex was laid on October 19, 2022, with the participation of President Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva.
The residential complex, spanning a total area of 1.92 hectares, consists of 12 buildings and includes 104 apartments.
The complex is situated in the central part of the city, near a school, a kindergarten and a city park, in a medium-density, multi-functional zone.
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.