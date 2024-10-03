Ilham Aliyev inspected construction of 104-apartment residential complex in Zangilan city

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev visited the construction site of a 104-apartment residential complex in Zangilan city.

The head of state was informed about the residential complex.

The foundation of the complex was laid on October 19, 2022, with the participation of President Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva.

The residential complex, spanning a total area of 1.92 hectares, consists of 12 buildings and includes 104 apartments.

The complex is situated in the central part of the city, near a school, a kindergarten and a city park, in a medium-density, multi-functional zone.