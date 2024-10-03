Submit Release
Ilham Aliyev attended the inauguration of the “Sarigishlag” Hydroelectric Power Station operated by “Azerenerji” OJSC in the Zangilan district

AZERBAIJAN, October 3 - 03 October 2024

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev attended the inauguration of the “Sarigishlag” Hydroelectric Power Station (HEPS) operated by “Azerenerji” OJSC in the Zangilan district.

Baba Rzayev, President of AzərEnerji OJSC, briefed the President on the completed works at the facility.

“Sarigishlag” HEPS is part of a cascade of four hydroelectric stations built on the Okhchu River in the Zangilan region. The other three stations—“Jahangirbeyli,” “Shayifli,” and “Zangilan”—were previously commissioned with the President's participation.

To protect local flora and fauna, special structures have been installed that allow 35% of the water from the main water intake to be retained in the riverbed. Diversion pipes have been laid to ensure the lossless return of water back to the river.

The machine hall is equipped with two eco-turbines that can automatically shut down when river water levels drop, ensuring that the station retains twice as much water in the river as the ecological flow of the Okhchu River.

A 110 kV outdoor switchgear has been constructed at the hydroelectric power station, serving both the “Sarigishlag” HEPS and facilitating the transmission of “green energy” produced at the “Shayifli” HEPS. Both the substation and the hydroelectric power station feature digital devices and an automated control system.

The “Sarigishlag” HEPS is expected to generate up to 33 million kilowatt-hours of electricity annually, resulting in savings of 7.4 million cubic meters of gas and preventing the emission of 13,000 tons of carbon dioxide into the atmosphere.

President Ilham Aliyev officially commissioned the “Sarigishlag” Hydroelectric Power Station.

