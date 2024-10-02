FTC Sends More Than $1.1 Million in Refunds to Consumers Deceived by Bait-and-Switch Ads for LASIK Vision Correction Procedures

The Federal Trade Commission is sending more than $1.1 million in refunds to consumers who were misled by deceptive bait-and-switch advertising by LCA-Vision, the nation’s largest LASIK surgery provider.

According to the FTC’s January 2023 complaint, LCA-Vision, doing business as LasikPlus and Joffe MediCenter, used deceptive bait-and-switch advertising to trick consumers into believing they could have their vision corrected for less than $300. In reality, only 6.5% of consumers lured in for consultations were eligible for the advertised promotional price for both eyes. To be eligible for the promotion, consumers had to already have near-normal vision (good enough to drive without glasses).

In some ads, LasikPlus also neglected to tell consumers that the promotional price was per-eye—not the total amount. After consumers spent considerable time and effort undergoing lengthy full-dilation eye exams and in-person consultations, the company typically quoted a price between $1,800 and $2,295 per eye for the procedure. Today, the FTC is compensating consumers for their wasted time.

The FTC is sending checks and PayPal payments to 12,077 consumers who filed a valid claim before the deadline. Consumers should cash their check within 90 days or redeem their PayPal payment within 30 days.

Consumers who have questions about their payment should contact the refund administrator, JND Legal Administration, at 877-871-0504 or visit the FTC’s website to view frequently asked questions about the refund process. The Commission never requires people to pay money or provide account information to get a refund.

The Commission’s interactive dashboards for refund data provide a state-by-state breakdown of refunds in FTC cases. In 2023, FTC actions led to $330 million in refunds to consumers across the country.