Wood Pulp Market: Recent Industry Developments and Growth Strategies Adopted by Players

Wood Pulp Industry Trends

Increased demand from the paper industry and a surge in the use of tissue paper are driving the growth of the wood pulp market.

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, October 3, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Allied Market Research has released a comprehensive report titled, “ Wood Pulp Market by Type (Hardwood and Softwood) and End-use Industry (Packaging [Food & Beverage, Pharmaceuticals, Personal Care & Cosmetics, Automotive], Paper [Newspaper, Books & Magazines, Tissues], and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030.” According to the report, the global wood pulp market was valued at $165.3 billion in 2020, and is projected to reach $242.1 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 3.9% from 2020 to 2030.𝐃𝐨𝐰𝐧𝐥𝐨𝐚𝐝 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐏𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐎𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐯𝐢𝐞𝐰: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/10227 Market Drivers, Challenges, and Opportunities:- Growth Factors: Increased demand from the paper industry and a surge in the use of tissue paper are driving the growth of the wood pulp market.- Challenges: Stringent government regulations are expected to restrain the market growth.- Opportunities: The emergence of innovative and sustainable technologies offers significant growth opportunities for the future.Segment Highlights- Hardwood Segment: Expected to achieve the highest CAGR of 4.6% by 2030, driven by its growing use in packaging solutions. In 2020, the hardwood segment generated over 60% of the market revenue.- Papers Segment: Projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.4% over the forecast period. The packaging segment, however, dominated in 2020, comprising more than half of the total market due to increased demand from the pharmaceutical and food & beverage sectors, particularly in Asia-Pacific.Regional InsightsAsia-Pacific: Accounted for the largest market share in 2020, contributing over 40% of the global market, and is expected to witness the fastest growth with a CAGR of 4.7% through 2030. This growth is fueled by rising demand for packaging in the pharmaceutical and food & beverage industries across countries like India, China, and Japan.Key Market Players- International Paper- Nippon Paper- Metsä Group- Sappi- Oji Holdings Corporation- Stora Enso- Sonoco Products- UPM-Kymmene Corporation- Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget- WestRock𝐈𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐢𝐧 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐜𝐮𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐓𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭? 𝐕𝐢𝐬𝐢𝐭 𝐇𝐞𝐫𝐞: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/wood-pulp-market/purchase-options About Us:Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research, is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.