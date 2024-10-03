Organic Pigments Market Current & Projected Industry Size In Terms Of Volume & Value

Organic Pigments Industry Growth

The market is primarily driven by the increasing demand for organic pigments in industries such as pharmaceuticals and plastic packaging.

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, October 3, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Allied Market Research recently released a report titled, " Organic Pigments Market by Type (Azo Pigments, Phthalocyanine Pigments, High Performance Pigments (HPPs), Alizarin, Arylide, Others), by End Use Industry (Paints and Coatings, Automotive, Plastics, Printing Inks, Packaging, Textile, Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031." According to the report, the global organic pigments market is projected to reach $8.4 billion by 2031, growing from $5.6 billion in 2021 at a CAGR of 4.2% from 2022 to 2031. The report offers in-depth insights into the latest market trends, regional dynamics, and the competitive landscape.𝐃𝐨𝐰𝐧𝐥𝐨𝐚𝐝 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐏𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐎𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐯𝐢𝐞𝐰: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/12487 Key Growth Drivers:The market is primarily driven by the increasing demand for organic pigments in industries such as pharmaceuticals and plastic packaging. Additionally, the growing use of bio-based paints and coatings and high-performance pigments (HPPs) is further fueling growth. However, the high cost of organic pigments could act as a constraint to full market potential. Nevertheless, expanding demand from the global construction industry is expected to create new growth opportunities.Segment Insights:- High Performance Pigments (HPPs) will continue to dominate the market by 2031, with the segment holding the largest share in 2021. This segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.7% due to its extensive use in industries such as automotive manufacturing and cosmetics.- The printing inks segment held the largest market share in 2021, largely due to the widespread use of printing inks in flexographic, intaglio, and screen printing. Meanwhile, the paints and coatings segment is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.7%, supported by increasing demand from the automotive and construction sectors.Regional Insights:The Asia-Pacific region led the global organic pigments market in 2021, accounting for nearly half of the market share. It is expected to continue its dominance and record the fastest CAGR of 4.6% during the forecast period, thanks to rising demand from sectors like automotive, construction, and packaging. Other regions covered in the report include North America, Europe, and LAMEA.Key Market PlayersMajor players in the global organic pigments market include:- BASF SE- Clariant- DIC Corporation- Ferro Corporation- LANXESS- Sudarshan Chemical Industries Limited- Sun Chemical- Synthesia A.S.- TOYOCOLOR CO., LTD- Trust Chem Co. Ltd.These companies have employed strategies such as expansions, product launches, partnerships, and more to enhance their market presence and strengthen their industry position. The report provides a detailed analysis of their business performance, product portfolios, and recent developments, offering key insights for industry stakeholders.𝐈𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐢𝐧 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐜𝐮𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐓𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭? 𝐕𝐢𝐬𝐢𝐭 𝐇𝐞𝐫𝐞: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/organic-pigments-market/purchase-options About UsAllied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research, is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.