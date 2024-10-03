This position provides management and administrative support for the operations of the Municipal Court.
Examples of Duties
-Enters complaints and issues summonses; attaches required reports to cases; processes pleas and schedules trial dates; enter dispositions; finalizes cases following court appearances; prepares payment schedules; forwards cases to District Court for jury trials.
-Performs the duties of the Clerk subject to the Clerk's supervision and supervises other deputy clerks.
-Issues suspension notices and court summonses for non-payment; issues tow warrants.
- Reviews sentences with defendants; sets up payment plans; processes payments.
-Assists in processing payments.
-Answers telephone and greets visitors; provides information and assistance; takes messages; refers to appropriate personnel.
-Updates the court website.
-Prepares a variety of regular and special reports.
-Maintains office supplies and records.
-Performs related duties.
Minimum Qualifications:
High school education or GED
Sufficient experience to understand the basic principles relevant to the major duties of the position, usually associated with the completion of an apprenticeship/internship or having had a similar position for one to two years.
Application Instructions:
Please visit the City of Bismarck’s website at www.bismarcknd.gov/jobs for additional information on the position and the application process or contact Kaitlyn Duncan: 701-355-1333 or kduncan@bismarcknd.gov
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability
for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this
article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.
You just read:
Job Announcement: Chief Deputy Clerk Bismarck Municipal Court
EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is
the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.