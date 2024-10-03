Ceiba Health Joins CommonWell Health Alliance to Enhance Interoperability and Patient Care

The Partnership Reinforces CEIBA's Commitment to Leverage Cutting-Edge Technology to Bridge the Gap Between Patients and Healthcare Providers

This is a defining moment for Ceiba Health to fully integrate telehealth into the broader healthcare ecosystem making secure, seamless data exchange a reality” — Afsin Alp, CEO and Founder of CEIBA Health

NEW YORK , NY, UNITED STATES, October 3, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- CEIBA Health , a leading provider of telehealth and remote patient monitoring solutions, is proud to announce its membership in the CommonWell Health Alliance. This pivotal step highlights Ceiba Health's dedication to advancing healthcare interoperability and improving patient outcomes across the United States.This partnership signifies a new chapter for Ceiba Health, reinforcing its commitment to leveraging cutting-edge technology to bridge the gap between patients and healthcare providers. By joining CommonWell, Ceiba Health becomes part of a powerful alliance focused on revolutionizing healthcare data exchange, empowering patients to take control of their health journeys like never before.“This is a defining moment for Ceiba Health,” said Afsin Alp , CEO and Founder at Ceiba Health. “Joining the CommonWell Health Alliance amplifies our mission to fully integrate telehealth into the broader healthcare ecosystem, making secure, seamless data exchange a reality. By enhancing interoperability and care coordination, we aim to empower patients with the tools they need to make informed decisions and take an active role in their care.”As an official member of the CommonWell Health Alliance, Ceiba Health will collaborate with a broad network of healthcare providers, payers, technology vendors, and other stakeholders to enhance secure and efficient data exchange. This partnership is expected to streamline care coordination, accelerate value-based care initiatives, and ultimately lead to better health outcomes for millions of patients."We are proud to have Ceiba join the Alliance to do health interoperability and patient care right. Ceiba’s vision of a data driven telehealth delivery model directly aligns with CommonWell’s mission to ensure complete patient data is available at the right place at the right time." said Paul L. Wilder , Executive Director of the CommonWell Health Alliance. "I can’t think of many settings where data sharing is more important than teleservices and I am excited to see Ceiba join our diverse community.”With CommonWell recently designated as one of only seven Qualified Health Information Networks™ (QHIN™), the alliance is rapidly expanding, adding new tools and use cases powered by advanced interoperability services like Fast Healthcare Interoperability Resources(FHIR). Ceiba Health’s membership will play a key role in scaling FHIR data exchange across the network, particularly enhancing the integration of telehealth and remote patient monitoring data.While Ceiba Health is in the early stages of this integration, the company aims to be fully operational as a service adopter by mid-2025, setting the stage for a new era of federated data exchange across 376,000 provider sites, serving 244 million patients nationwide. With CommonWell having already facilitated the exchange of over 8 billion healthcare records to date, this partnership will further efforts to make healthcare data more accessible and actionable for patients everywhere. For more information about Ceiba Health, please visit ceiba-health.com.About Ceiba HealthCeiba Health is at the forefront of healthcare innovation, offering AI powered inpatient Telehealth and Interoperability solutions that improve patient outcomes and streamline healthcare delivery. Focused on innovation and sustainability, CEIBA Health is committed to building a healthier future. Website: https://www.ceiba-health.com/ Discover more at www.ceiba-health.com About CommonWell Health AllianceCommonWell Health Alliance is a nonprofit, member-driven organization and Qualified Health Information Network. The alliance is dedicated to the secure, seamless flow of health information to improve patient care, envisioning a future where all health data is accessible to clinicians, care teams, and patients, no matter where care occurs. CommonWell connects 37,000 provider organizations, supporting 244 million lives. Learn more at www.commonwellalliance.org

