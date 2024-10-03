Corrugated Boxes Market Size Expected to Reach USD 269.19 Bn by 2033

The global corrugated boxes market size is calculated at USD 171.45 billion in 2024 and is expected to reach around USD 269.19 billion by 2033, registering a CAGR of 5.14% from 2024 to 2033.

Ottawa, Oct. 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global corrugated boxes market size is predicted to increase from USD 180.26 billion in 2025 to approximately USD 269.19 billion by 2033, a study published by Towards Packaging a sister firm of Precedence Statistics. The sector is expected to expand at a solid CAGR of 5.14% between 2024 and 2033.



Rapid growth in e-commerce due to an increase in online shopping is the major factor that drives the market.

Sustainable packaging drives market growth in North America due to increased requirement in eco-friendly packaging materials.

due to increased requirement in eco-friendly packaging materials. Food and beverage industry is the dominating sector in market due to online-delivery products.

Excessive use of pulp and its rising prices is an unceasing challenge for the market.

Market Overview

The corrugated boxes market revolves around use pulp-based containers which are used in various application due to their durability and versality. Along with this, cost-effective packaging and stiff resistance are the leading objectives of the market. The demand for e-commerce products has increased the requirement of corrugated boxes. The variety of sizes attributes to the benefits of sustainable packaging solutions. The efficiency in providing robust and efficient protection and the increasing demand for sustainable packaging has skyrocketed its market growth. Corrugated boxes, known for their lightweight, strength, and versatility, are widely used for shipping and storage in industries such as food and beverage, consumer goods, electronics, and pharmaceuticals.

Driver

E-commerce and sustainability have driven market demand

The major driving factor is the increasing demand for sustainable packaging and the boom in e-commerce sector which increases the demand of corrugated boxes for shipping products like electronic devices and furniture. Corrugated boxes are recyclable which is a wining point for the companies since it also maintains sustainable drive across the market.

The rapid expansion of the e-commerce industry has significantly increased the demand for corrugated boxes. As online shopping continues to rise, companies require robust and efficient packaging solutions to ensure safe delivery of products.

Restraint

Higher costs of materials and environmental concerns hinder the market growth

The leading challenges which hinder the growth of corrugated market is raw material costs and environmental concerns like the excessive use of pulp which can lead to deforestation. The prices of raw material like pulp and paper shortage can change due to economic ups and downs, in result, affecting the profit margin.

Technological advancements in corrugated boxes include two-layer and three-layer boxes which are capable of rolling into rolls and which provides high transverse and longitudinal stiffness along with being an affordable material for corrugated containers. The five layer and seven layers had high strength and perfect stability which increased their demand in production of decorations, advertising posters, signs.

The significant advancement in sustainable material, customization in designs and configurations and availability of printed boxes is what increases the corrugated boxes market growth. Along with it, tracking of packaging products through QR codes and RFID tags have made it easy to secure packaging from risks of thefts. Furthermore, integration of combination which include bio textiles or bioplastics are also excellent advancements in corrugated boxes market.

Opportunity

Recycled material and AI Integration

The corrugated boxes market offers opportunities in providing recyclable and reusable materials made from bio-degradable materials like paper and paper-board or wood material which is a sustainable option. The plant-based fibre and combinations of biochemicals can also create opportunities for the market.

The five layer and seven layers had high strength and perfect stability which increased their demand in production of decorations, advertising posters, signs. The significant advancement in sustainable material, customization in designs and configurations and availability of printed boxes is what increases the corrugated boxes market growth. Along with it, tracking of packaging products through QR codes and RFID tags have made it easy to secure packaging from risks of thefts. Furthermore, integration of combination which include bio textiles or bioplastics are also excellent advancements in corrugated boxes market.

Regional Insights

Asia-Pacific leads the largest market for corrugated boxes

Asia-Pacific is the leading region in corrugated boxes market due to rapid urbanization in countries like China and India which are the booming centre of industrial sector. E-commerce sector is also contributing to the growth rate of the market. The increasing consumer base which prefers online shopping has increased the requirement of corrugated boxes due to their reliable and sturdy nature. The recyclable feature of corrugated boxes has increased it use and has become a significant base for the sustainable drive as the Asia-Pacific region focuses on use of sustainable packaging solutions.

In June 2024, the Goods and Service Tax Council during the 53rd GST Council meeting of Union Minister for Finance and Corporate Affairs, had recommended the GST reduction on cartons like boxes, and cases made of corrugated paper or paperboard and non-corrugated paper or paperboard from 18% to 12%. The council had lowered taxes on various items like milk cans, solar cookers—whether single or dual energy source.

Europe has significantly contributed to the corrugated boxes market as the European market focuses more on the sustainable use of packaging and corrugated boxes drive the adoption of eco-friendly packaging. The recyclable and bio-degradable properties of the boxes have made it an efficient choice for boost of circular economy and in process reduction of waste and conservation of resources are the additional benefits to the European region. Apart from this, the innovative insights on corrugated boxes have improved their performance and also have increased their growth rate in Europe. Environmental rules also play a big part in the initiating the adoption of sustainable packaging.

In February 2024, DS Smith PLC, a United Kingdom-based producer of paperboard and packaging, had developed a recyclable paperboard which was made from corrugated cardboard and not from any plastic materials. The product was developed for the Bosch Home Comfort Group which is a subsidiary of Germany-based subsidiary of Robert Bosch GmbH and had aimed to support sustainable goals by being fully recyclable.

North America is the fastest growing market and is driven by well established infrastructure which runs the smooth supply chain market and increases the growth rate of the corrugated market. Consumers are ready to purchase green packaging products which comes with recyclable ability and it is achievable, given the reason that packaging converters and value-chain partners focus on sustainable packaging solutions. Customization also increases the purchase of boxes since it adds new innovative designs and shapes according to the manufacturer preferences. The sustainable focus drives the adoption of sustainable options like corrugated boxes and the government initiatives supporting eco-friendly packaging has skyrocketed the market growth. The focus on innovating eco-friendly packaging has also increased competition among companies, in result, increasing the market drive.

In November 2023, the prices of US brown linerboard had descended up to $20 and the fall was mostly observed in Northeast and in Los Angeles. The full-scale decline of brown recycled and unbleached linerboard had affected the American market and the prices had gone down by $10 per ton for 42-lb kraft and 35 and 36 per lb higher performance linerboard, $130 per ton for 30-30 per lb recycled linerboard and $170 per ton 26lb semichemical corrugating medium.

Top Companies Leading the Corrugated Boxes Market

International Paper

DS Smith

Smurfit Kappa

Rengo Co. Ltd

Mondi

Cascades Inc.

Packaging Corporation of America

Georgia-Pacific, LLC

WestRock Company

Nine Dragons Worldwide (China) Investment Group Co., Ltd.

National Carton Factory (NCF)

Australian Corrugated Packaging

Visy

GB Pack

Recent Developments

Company Colpac Headquarters United Kingdoms Recent Development In September 2024, Colpac had launched a paper boarding packaging line which was designed for foodservice environments. The company had aimed to offer light manufactured products to its customers.





Company WestRock Headquarters United States of America Recent Development In May 2024, WestRock in collaboration with Coca-Cola Beverages had developed a paperboard ring which were renewable and an efficient multipack system. The company had expected to replace plastic rings which were 200,000 pounds with paperboard rings which was a good alternative.

Segmental Insights

By Material Type

The linerboard segment is the dominating segment in the corrugated boxes market. It is dominating due to its properties which are durability and sustainability. The linerboard segment provides easy handling, strong protection and adaptability and can also be easily recycled or bio-degraded. Apart from this, linerboard materials are made from 70-80% virgin chemical pulp fibre provides a top paper grade and is used retail industries and as shipping boxes. The linerboard segment is made of out of kraft paper and is the face of the fibreboard sheet.

The medium segment is the fastest growing segment in corrugated boxes market. It will dominate the market due to its properties which are providing protection, durability and preserving product quality. The medium is the ridges or arches, called flutes which rest between two liner walls and provides boxes the ability to support heavier weight.

By End-User Industry

The food and beverage segment are the dominating segment in the corrugated boxes market. The segment dominates due its requirement for durable and heavyweight carriers. The corrugated boxes provide extra thickness and its higher burst of strength secures the food products during delivery process. The global consumption of packed food has increased the demand of corrugated boxes.

The e-commerce segment is the fastest growing segment in corrugated boxes market. The features like good stacking strength, compression properties and crush resistance provide security to the online-shopped products like electronics, furniture, consumer goods like jewellery and shoes, various food items. The different sizes in flutes have increased the e-commerce market and also the significant growth of corrugated boxes market.

Corrugated Boxes Market Segments

By Product Type

Slotted Boxes

Telescope Boxes

Folder Boxes

Rigid Boxes

By Material Type

Linerboard

Medium

Others



By Printing Technology

Digital Printing

Flexographic Printing

Lithographic Printing

Others

By End Use

Food & Beverage

Industrial

Home & Personal Care

Textile Goods

Glassware & Ceramics

E-Commerce and Parcel Delivery

Agricultural Produce

Others

By Region

North America U.S. Canada

Europe Germany UK France Italy Spain Sweden Denmark Norway

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Thailand

Latin America Brazil Mexico Argentina

Middle East and Africa (MEA) South Africa UAE Saudi Arabia Kuwait





