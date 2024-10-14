Dr. Steven M. Lorch Now Seeing Patients at Modern Heart and Vascular’s Texas Medical Center Facility

Dr. Steven M. Lorch - Seeing Pediatric Cardiology Patients in the Texas Medical Center (Houston, TX) Dr. Steven Lorch, Pediatric Cardiologist at Modern Heart and Vascular Institute Modern Heart and Vascular Institute

Pediatric Cardiologist Dr. Steven Lorch is now seeing patients in the Texas Medical Center in Houston, TX

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, October 14, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Modern Heart and Vascular is excited to announce that Dr. Steven M. Lorch, a renowned pediatric cardiologist with over 20 years of experience, is now seeing patients at the Texas Medical Center, 7400 Fannin, Ste 845, Houston, TX 77054. Dr. Lorch specializes in treating a wide range of pediatric cardiovascular conditions and is available to see patients at this state-of-the-art facility. Dr. Lorch brings a wealth of expertise in pediatric cardiology, caring for fetuses, infants, children, and adolescents with cardiovascular or cardiac abnormalities. His clinical focus includes congenital heart defects, heart muscle disorders, rhythm disturbances, and pediatric hypertension. In addition, he is highly skilled in non-invasive imaging techniques such as transthoracic echocardiography (TTE), transesophageal echocardiography (TEE), fetal echocardiography, and myocardial strain analysis.With an emphasis on patient education, Dr. Lorch works closely with families to provide clear guidance and support for managing pediatric heart conditions. His compassionate, patient-centered approach ensures that each child receives the best possible care tailored to their unique needs.Dr. Lorch’s medical background is extensive. He earned his medical degree from Emory University School of Medicine and completed his pediatric residency at Baylor College of Medicine. He then pursued a fellowship in pediatric cardiology at Washington University/B-JH/SLCH Consortium. Prior to joining Modern Heart and Vascular, Dr. Lorch served as the assistant head of the Pediatric Echocardiography Laboratory at the University of Texas Health Science Center in Houston.Dr. Lorch is now accepting new patients and works with most major insurance plans.For more information or to schedule an appointment with Dr. Lorch, please visit www.modernheartandvascular.com or call (832) 644-8930. Modern Heart and Vascular looks forward to serving patients at the Texas Medical Center and continuing its mission to offer exceptional heart and vascular care.About Modern Heart and VascularModern Heart and Vascular is committed to offering the highest-quality cardiac care in the greater Houston area. Specializing in preventive cardiology, diagnostic testing, and advanced treatment options, it ensures patients receive personalized, comprehensive care in a supportive and compassionate environment.

