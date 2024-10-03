ACGME Releases 2023-2024 Statistics on Graduate Medical Education Programs and Resident Physicians

Chicago, IL, Oct. 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Accreditation Council for Graduate Medical Education (ACGME) is proud to announce the release of the latest edition of its annual Data Resource Book. This comprehensive resource provides the graduate medical education (GME) community and the public with the latest GME data covering the period from July 1, 2023 to June 30, 2024.

ACGME-Accredited Programs

During 2023-2024, there were 13,393 accredited programs, of which 5,866 were specialty programs (which includes medically related programs) and 7,527 were subspecialty programs. A total of 12,034 programs had a status of Continued Accreditation, and 386 programs were newly accredited during the academic year. Fifty programs had their accreditation withdrawn.

Residents and Fellows

There are 162,644 active residents and fellows, 133,776 (82.3%) in specialty programs and 28,828 (17.7%) in subspecialty programs. In terms of trends, there has been a total increase in the number of active residents and fellows of 33.8% since 2014-2015. Of the 131,111 active residents and fellows in the GME pipeline specialties, which are specialties that lead to primary board certification, 58.9% are US medical school graduates, 21.9% are international medical school graduates, and 19.2% are osteopathic medical school graduates. There are 49 graduates from Canadian medical schools and six residents or fellows graduated from an unknown medical school.

“The ACGME is proud of this valuable resource for the community, which offers insights into the more than 13,000 ACGME-accredited programs,” said ACGME President and CEO Thomas J. Nasca, MD, MACP. “We remain committed to improving data utilization and transparency.”

The full 2023-2024 Data Resource Book can be accessed on the ACGME website. The data tables and figures provided in this year's edition are in the following sections: Program Accreditation; Program Characteristics; Resident Characteristics; Graduating Residents and Residents Leaving Prior to Completion; Sponsoring Institutions; Participating Sites; Program Directors and Faculty; and Program Activities.

The ACGME is a private, non-profit, professional organization responsible for the accreditation of 13,393 residency and fellowship programs and the approximately 900 institutions that sponsor these programs in the United States. Residency and fellowship programs educate approximately 162,644 residents and fellow physicians in 186 specialties and subspecialties. The ACGME's mission is to improve health care and population health by assessing and enhancing the quality of resident and fellow physicians' education through advancements in accreditation and education.

