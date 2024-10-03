Canadian General Investments: Investment Update - Unaudited

TORONTO, Canada, Oct. 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canadian General Investments, Limited (CGI) (TSX:CGI) (LSE: CGI) reports on an unaudited basis that its net asset value per share (NAV) at September 30, 2024 was $65.37 resulting in year-to-date and 12-month NAV returns, with dividends reinvested, of 18.9% and 22.4%, respectively. These compare with the 17.2% and 26.7% returns of the benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index on a total return basis for the same periods.



The Company employs a leveraging strategy, by way of bank borrowing, with the intent to enhance returns to common shareholders. As at September 30, 2024, the leverage represented 12.8% of CGI’s net assets, down from 15.1% at the end of 2023 and 15.4% at September 30, 2023.

The closing price for CGI’s common shares at September 30, 2024 was $39.95, resulting in year-to-date and 12-month share price returns, with dividends reinvested, of 17.4% and 15.2%, respectively.

The sector weightings of CGI’s investment portfolio at market as of September 30, 2024 were as follows:

Information Technology 23.0% Industrials 22.2% Financials 13.6% Materials 13.1% Energy 11.9% Consumer Discretionary 10.0% Real Estate 4.4% Communication Services 1.5% Cash & Cash Equivalents 0.3%

The top ten investments which comprised 39.4% of the investment portfolio at market as of September 30, 2024 were as follows:

NVIDIA Corporation 7.0% Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited 4.3% TFI International Inc. 4.2% Apple Inc. 3.9% WSP Global Inc. 3.7% The Descartes Systems Group Inc. 3.6% West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. 3.6% Franco-Nevada Corporation 3.2% Mastercard Incorporated 3.1% Dollarama Inc. 2.8%

