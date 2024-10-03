Paylocity Skates onto the Ice as a Proud Partner of the Dallas Stars

Multi-Year Sponsorship Bolsters Paylocity’s Connection to the Stars Community of Fans

SCHAUMBURG, Ill., Oct. 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Paylocity (NASDAQ: PCTY), a leader in cloud-based HR and payroll software solutions, announced today a new, multi-year corporate sponsorship with the National Hockey League’s Dallas Stars. The new deal marks Paylocity’s first official sponsorship with an NHL franchise.



The Dallas Stars have been a long-standing Paylocity customer, relying on the company’s modern and comprehensive suite of HR and payroll solutions since 2015. Throughout this time, Paylocity has supported the Stars with advanced payroll processing, benefits management, and employee self-service tools, streamlining their back-office operations and enabling their HR team to focus on strategic initiatives. Building on this strong foundation, the relationship has now evolved into a new, multi-year corporate partnership, with Paylocity becoming a proud partner of the Dallas Stars. This new phase of collaboration further strengthens the longstanding bond between the two organizations, ensuring continued top-tier support for every member of the Stars organization.

The sponsorship reflects Paylocity’s commitment to building a sense of community among its customers, their employees, and the communities where they operate. Partnering with the Dallas Stars enables Paylocity to support the Stars’ corporate citizenship initiatives and connect with Texas-based organizations, as well as Stars fans across the country.

"We often see the Stars' players, coaches, and owners in the spotlight, but what’s less visible is the incredible work done behind the scenes to keep the organization running smoothly. For nearly a decade, we've been proud to support the Stars’ HR team in these efforts. Now, with our new sponsorship, we’re excited to further spotlight a workplace that truly supports every member of the team, both on and off the ice," said Toby Williams, Paylocity’s President and CEO.

"We're thrilled to partner with Paylocity. Every team member is essential to our success, and working with Paylocity over the years has ensured that our HR and payroll needs are met at the highest level and benefits our entire organization. We look forward to enhancing our partnership with Paylocity," said Dallas Stars’ President and CEO Brad Alberts.

About Paylocity

Headquartered in Schaumburg, IL, Paylocity (NASDAQ: PCTY) is an award-winning provider of cloud-based HR and payroll software solutions. Founded in 1997 and publicly traded since 2014, Paylocity offers an intuitive, easy-to-use product suite that helps businesses automate and streamline HR and payroll processes, attract and retain talent, and build culture and connection with their employees. Known for its unique culture and consistently recognized as one of the best places to work, Paylocity accompanies its clients on the journey to create great workplaces and help all employees achieve their best. For more information, visit www.paylocity.com.

About the Dallas Stars

The Dallas Stars are a professional ice hockey team located in Dallas, Texas that plays in the National Hockey League (NHL). Founded in 1967 as the Minnesota North Stars, the team was part of the NHL's first wave of expansion franchises and relocated to Texas in 1993. Since moving to Dallas, the Stars have played a transformative role in the growth of hockey in the southern United States through grassroots efforts, community involvement and tremendous fan support. Over the last 30 seasons, the club has made 18 playoff appearances, won eight division titles, captured two Presidents' Trophies, three conference championships and won the 1999 Stanley Cup.

CONTACT:

Nicole Andergard

nandergard@paylocity.com



Joe Calvillo

jcalvillo@dallasstars.com



