Precautionary swimming advisory lifted for ocean-side areas in Bald Head and Oak Islands where floodwater pumping occurred

State recreational water quality officials today lifted a precautionary swimming advisory in Bald Head Island and in Oak Island. The advisory is being lifted because floodwaters have receded, and pumping has ceased.

The precautionary advisory was posted Sept 16 at the oceanfront areas near Crowell Street in Oak Island and for all ocean beaches along Bald Head Island following Tropical Cyclone 8. At the time, floodwaters were being pumped from flooded streets onto the beach to ensure roads were accessible for emergency vehicles. Floodwaters contain pollutants such as waste from wildlife and pets, oil and gasoline from parking lots and waste from septic systems or sewers.

The N.C. Recreational Water Quality Program samples 221 sites in coastal waters of the state, most of them on a weekly basis from April through October.

For more information on the N.C. Recreational Water Quality Program or to a view a map of testing sites, visit the program’s website, and follow the program’s Twitter feed.