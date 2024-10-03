AssureCare CEO Dr. Yousuf Ahmad Named Finalist for Prestigious Cincinnati C-Suite Award





CINCINNATI, Oct. 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AssureCare is proud to announce that Dr. Yousuf Ahmad is a finalist for the Cincinnati Business Courier C-Suite award for CEO. The C-Suite Awards recognize Greater Cincinnati’s top executives for their contributions and commitment to the community and their outstanding professional performance.



Dr. Ahmad’s leadership at AssureCare has been nothing short of transformational. Under his guidance, AssureCare has become a beacon of healthcare innovation, driving solutions that connect patients, providers, and payors to improve health outcomes on a national scale. His forward-thinking approach continues to challenge traditional healthcare delivery models, leading to stronger collaborations and more efficient care systems.

Reflecting on this recognition, Dr. Ahmad said, "Being named a finalist for the C-Suite Awards is an incredible honor, but it’s a reflection of the passion and dedication of the entire AssureCare team. Together, we are reshaping healthcare technology to bring more connected, patient-centric care to those who need it most. This nomination is a testament to our shared vision of creating healthier communities through innovation."

The acknowledgment is a testament to Yousuf’s remarkable leadership, unwavering commitment, and innovative vision, all of which have left a deep impact on AssureCare and the healthcare industry. Yousuf leads by example and inspires his team to challenge industry norms, break free from traditional thinking, and drive progress forward. His overarching objective is to fortify the healthcare ecosystem, empowering health systems to deliver superior patient care by connecting payors, providers, and pharmacies.

The Cincinnati Business Courier C-Suite award ceremony will occur on Thursday, October 10, 2024, at the Renaissance Cincinnati Downtown Hotel. Industry leaders will gather to celebrate the achievements of outstanding C-suite executives. Finalists were selected based on their leadership impact, innovative strategies, and contributions to their organizations and communities.

AssureCare continues to uphold its mission of developing technology that connects human life with its healthcare ecosystem, positively impacting health outcomes. This recognition underscores our commitment to excellence and growth.

About AssureCare

AssureCare provides cutting-edge population health management software for healthcare and human services organizations like payors, providers, and pharmacies. Our enterprise solutions automate complex tasks, optimize workflows, and offer deep analytics, enabling informed decisions and cost-effective care delivery. We specialize in software solutions for risk-bearing entities, improving patient outcomes, and reducing avoidable costs. Our flagship platform, MedCompass, supports end-to-end care management trusted by leading commercial and government payors serving millions. Additionally, AssureRx optimizes patient care by managing medication-related risks for pharmacies, providers, and payors, with Pharmacist Credentialing and Medication Therapy Management capabilities.

