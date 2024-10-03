Justin Morrison Joins Arctiq as Vice President of Sales, West Region

Key leadership addition highlights Arctiq’s focus on expanding growth across the Western region

IRVINE, Calif., Oct. 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Arctiq, a leading provider of professional IT solutions and managed services, today announced the appointment of Justin Morrison as Vice President of Sales, West Region. With more than two decades of sales leadership experience, Morrison brings a deep understanding of market expansion and strategic growth in the technology sector, positioning Arctiq for its next phase of success.

Morrison joins Arctiq at an exciting time as the company sharpens its focus on scaling its operations and broadening its service portfolio across new markets. His primary responsibility will be to drive sales initiatives in the Western region, accelerate business development, recruit top talent, and enhance relationships and experiences with partners and customers.

“We’re excited to welcome Justin to the leadership team,” said Chris McMillen, Chief Revenue Officer at Arctiq. “His wealth of experience, combined with his ability to build strong client relationships and drive growth, makes him the ideal fit as we continue to expand. Justin’s leadership will be pivotal as we look to capitalize on opportunities in the Western region and deliver value to our clients through innovation and top-tier service.”

Morrison joins Arctiq after 16 successful years at Dell Technologies, where he built high-performing sales teams and consistently delivered exceptional results. His extensive experience and customer-focused approach have made him a standout leader in the industry.

"I'm excited to join Arctiq and contribute to the impressive momentum the company has built," said Morrison. "What attracted me to Arctiq is its bold vision for growth, dedication to delivering cutting-edge solutions, and a culture that values collaboration. I'm eager to work with the talented team here to further expand our footprint and create new opportunities in the Western region."

About Arctiq

Arctiq is a leader in professional IT services and managed services across three core Centers of Excellence: Enterprise Security, Modern Infrastructure and Platform Engineering. Renowned for our ability to architect intelligence, we connect, protect, and transform organizations, empowering them to thrive in today's digital landscape. Arctiq builds on decades of industry expertise and a customer-centric ethos to deliver exceptional value to clients across diverse industries. www.arctiq.com

