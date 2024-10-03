Glatfelter Announces Tunable Lithium-ion Battery Separator at The Battery Show

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Oct. 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Glatfelter Corporation (NYSE: GLT), a leading global supplier of engineered materials, is proud to announce the launch of its OmniSep™ Battery Separator, a cutting-edge solution for the lithium-ion battery market. This innovative product is the result of extensive research and development aimed at advancing electrical energy storage technologies.

OmniSep™ was developed to meet the demand for a battery separator that supports high charge and discharge rates (up to 16C pulse discharge), enhances safety, offers customizable features to suit various battery chemistries, and is fully manufactured in the United States.

The OmniSep™ production platform allows the separator to be tailored to the specific application, offering high porosity for increased ionic conductivity and fast charging capabilities. Its pore size can be made smaller to increase shelf-life. Various polymers can be used to meet the temperature and safety requirements of each application. The standard grades of 15 and 22µm are thermally stable up to 150ºC, with developmental grades stable up to 200ºC, eliminating the need for any ceramic coatings.

OmniSep™’s advanced fiber design enhances hydrophilicity, promoting fast wet-out and filling, lower ionic resistance, and suitability for aqueous systems. This versatility has already garnered interest from several battery manufacturers who are supplying “extreme” batteries.

Glatfelter will introduce OmniSep™ at the Volta Foundation Reception on Wednesday, October 9th, from 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM, in conjunction with The Battery Show. For more information or to request samples, please contact info@glatfelter.com.

About Glatfelter

Glatfelter is a leading global supplier of engineered materials with a strong focus on innovation and sustainability. The Company’s high-quality, technology-driven, innovative, and customizable nonwovens solutions can be found in products that are Enhancing Everyday Life®. These include personal care and hygiene products, food and beverage filtration, critical cleaning products, medical and personal protection, packaging products, as well as home improvement and industrial applications. Headquartered in Charlotte, NC, the Company’s 2023 revenue was $1.4 billion with approximately 2,980 employees worldwide. Glatfelter’s operations utilize a variety of manufacturing technologies including airlaid, wetlaid and spunlace with fifteen manufacturing sites located in the United States, Canada, Germany, France, Spain, the United Kingdom, and the Philippines. The Company has sales offices in all major geographies serving customers under the Glatfelter and Sontara® brands. Additional information about the Company may be found on our website at www.glatfelter.com or connect with us on LinkedIn.



Contacts: Investors: Media: Ramesh Shettigar Eileen L. Beck (717) 225-2746 (717) 225-2793

