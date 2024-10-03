Volvo Trucks Redefines the Trucking Industry in North America with Start of Series Production of the All-New Volvo VNL

Trucks are assembled at the state-of the-art New River Valley Assembly Plant in Dublin, Virginia

Greensboro, N.C., Oct. 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Volvo Trucks North America has officially started series production of the all-new Volvo VNL — a completely reimagined Class 8 truck with sleek aerodynamics and striking visual details, set to redefine the industry standards in heavy-duty trucking. Assembled at the New River Valley Assembly Plant, the Volvo Group’s largest assembly facility in the world at over 2.3 million square-feet sits on 566 acres in Dublin, Virginia. The commercial launch of the all-new Volvo VNL also serves as a christening of the state-of-the-art cab plant, part of a $400 million dollar investment by the Volvo Group in North America, underscoring Volvo’s commitment to innovation, sustainability and excellence in the transportation industry’s future.

“We are excited to be rolling out the all-new Volvo VNL to our valued dealer partners and can’t wait for our customers to receive them into their operations to experience the future of trucking today," said Peter Voorhoeve, president, Volvo Trucks North America. "This truck was designed to change everything and represents Volvo Trucks’ dedication to innovation by combining state-of-the-art technology with unparalleled fuel efficiency, driver comfort, and safety. The all-new Volvo VNL has already set a new standard in the trucking industry, and it will provide tremendous value to our customers’ operations."

Throughout the summer, more than 1,800 customers, dealers and sales staff participated in immersive events at the Volvo Trucks Customer Center, gaining hands-on experience with the all-new Volvo VNL. The truck brings industry-first packaging to simplifying the spec’ing process for customers and dealers and ensures fleets are getting the maximum value available in the Volvo Trucks portfolio. Additionally, dealers’ service representatives have access to extensive competency development through e-learning and in-person, instructor-led courses from the Volvo Trucks Academy, ensuring they are fully equipped to support the all-new Volvo VNL when it arrives at dealerships. In conjunction with series production start, over 400 all-new Volvo VNLs will start arriving at dealership locations across North America, providing customers with the opportunities to get behind the wheel for a test drive and experience a new level of driver comfort, equipped with state-of-the-art connectivity and safety.

The all-new Volvo VNL features four exterior and interior trim levels — Core, Edge, Edge Black, and Ultimate — with six cab configurations, each designed to fit customers’ preferences, brand identity, and operational needs. The initial 400 trucks will include both sleepers and day cab models, offering a variety of packages, trim levels and powertrain offerings to give customers a first-hand experience to determine the best fit for their operations.

The all-new Volvo VNL boasts a wide array of innovative features, including advanced aerodynamics for improved fuel efficiency and safety technologies like collision avoidance systems and best-in-class connectivity solutions. Designed with superior driver comfort in mind, the truck features ergonomic seating, advanced climate control, and noise reduction features.

Volvo Trucks North America remains dedicated to pushing the boundaries and setting new standards in trucking technology. The all-new VNL models are a testament to the commitment to providing the best possible solutions for customers.

Volvo Trucks North America, headquartered in Greensboro, North Carolina, is one of the leading heavy-duty truck manufacturers in North America. Its Uptime Services commitment is delivered by a network of nearly 400 authorized dealers across North America and the 24/7 Volvo Trucks Uptime Center. Every Volvo truck is assembled in the Volvo Trucks New River Valley manufacturing facility in Dublin, Virginia, which meets the internationally recognized ISO 9001 standard for quality, 14001 standard for environmental care and holds a dual ISO 50001/Superior Energy Performance certification at the platinum level, indicating a sustained excellence in energy management. Volvo Trucks North America provides complete transport solutions for its customers, offering a full range of diesel, alternative-fuel and all-electric vehicles, and is part of the Volvo Trucks global organization.

Volvo Trucks supplies complete transport solutions for discerning professional customers with its full range of medium- and heavy-duty trucks. Customer support is provided via a global network of dealers with 2,200 service points in about 130 countries. Volvo trucks are assembled in 12 countries across the globe. In 2023 approximately 145,000 Volvo trucks were delivered worldwide. Volvo Trucks is part of the Volvo Group, one of the world’s leading manufacturers of trucks, buses, construction equipment and marine and industrial engines. The group also provides complete solutions for financing and service. Volvo Trucks’ work is based on the core values of quality, safety and environmental care.

