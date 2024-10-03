Bit-Wizards Urges Companies to Review IT Defenses and CISA Guidelines

Fort Walton Beach, Oct. 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) designates October as Cybersecurity Awareness Month, so managed IT provider Bit-Wizards urges businesses of all sizes and industries to evaluate their security posture. The estimated annual cost of worldwide cybercrime is expected to exceed $15 trillion by 2029, and companies that fail to follow best practices are most likely to contribute to that total.



Bad actors frequently leverage common cyberattack trends, such as social engineering and ransomware, and exploit vulnerabilities in their targets, like outdated IT and weak passwords. Five major breaches in 2024 presented essential lessons and warnings for other companies to learn. While these companies recovered, surviving a cyberattack is never guaranteed.



“Cyberattacks are an ever-present threat, and costs related to IT security failures often leave business owners with no choice but to close their doors,” says Brian Schlechter, Director of IT at Bit-Wizards. “It’s vital to be proactive and do everything possible to protect business, employee, and customer data."



CISA recommends these four easy ways for individuals and businesses to stay safe online:



Use strong, unique passwords Enable multifactor authentication (MFA) Recognize and report phishing Update software regularly

While not every cyberattack is entirely preventable, working with a managed service provider (MSP) can give your business a significant advantage against bad actors. With Managed IT Services (MITS) from Bit-Wizards, your data is protected and made more resilient with our proactive, multilayered approach to technology and cybersecurity. For more information on how our services can help protect your business, click here.

