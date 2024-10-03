EnsembleIQ’s Hospitality Technology Announces Encora as Exclusive Sponsor of the 2024 Hotel Visionary Awards

Award winners will be honored during the Hotel Technology Forum, Nov. 18-20, at the Terranea Resort in Rancho Palos Verdes, Calif.

CHICAGO, Oct. 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EnsembleIQ’s Hospitality Technology (HT) today announces Encora , a leading technology solutions provider, is the exclusive sponsor of the 2024 Hotel Visionary Awards . The awards, celebrating its 19th anniversary, recognize excellence in innovation, partnership, and leadership within the hotel technology industry. Winners will be honored at a special ceremony during Hotel Technology Forum (HTF) taking place Nov. 18-20 at the Terranea Resort in Rancho Palos Verdes, Calif.

“We are thrilled to partner with Encora for this year’s Hotel Visionary Awards,” said Abigail Lorden, vice president and publisher of Hospitality Technology. “Their commitment to innovation aligns perfectly with our goal to celebrate the hotel industry’s most forward-thinking companies and individuals who are shaping the future of hospitality through cutting-edge technology.”

Roberto Martinez, president of Encora, shared his excitement about the partnership, stating, “Encora has a longstanding commitment to the hospitality industry and believes that recognition is key to motivating and empowering new ideas. We’re excited to celebrate the achievements of outstanding individuals and companies, and we see this as an opportunity to foster collaboration and inspire excellence within the industry. Being part of this event truly motivates us to continue pushing boundaries and supporting the best in the business.”

Martinez also highlighted the importance of technology in the future of hospitality, saying, “Our recent research proves the need to remove friction points within the customer journey. New generations are looking for things differently, which means technology must evolve to attract, convert, and retain them — both as travelers and as workers within their respective brands.”

The Hotel Visionary Awards honor hoteliers and technology vendors across various solution categories, as well as speciality categories such as Partnership, Rising Star, and Lifetime Achievement. The winners are selected for their groundbreaking technology initiatives and contributions to improving hotel operations and guest satisfaction.

Hotel Visionary Awards finalists will be chosen by a panel of industry experts and members of HT’s Research Advisory Board and will be announced in early October. Winners will be revealed live during the awards ceremony at HTF, followed by a special awards dinner to celebrate the honorees.

For more information about the Hotel Visionary Awards or to register for HTF, please visit https://www.hoteltechforum.com .

