Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,244 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 400,588 in the last 365 days.

Maryland Agriculture Secretary Appoints Dr. Jennifer Trout as State Veterinarian

ANNAPOLIS, MD (October 3, 2024) – The Maryland Secretary of Agriculture has announced the appointment of Dr. Jennifer Trout as the new State Veterinarian to oversee animal health.

“MDA and Animal Health are excited to welcome Dr. Trout as the new leader of our Animal Health Program,” said Maryland Agriculture Secretary Kevin Atticks. “With her extensive experience in both large and small animal medicine, and a specialized focus on large animal disease management, she brings valuable expertise to our team. We’re thrilled to have her join MDA!”

Dr. Trout earned her undergraduate degree from Penn State University and her Doctor of Veterinary Medicine from the University of Florida College of Veterinary Medicine. She practiced in several states across the country before returning to Maryland to work on her family’s dairy farm. Most recently, she practiced at a small animal clinic in Jarrettsville, Maryland.

“I am looking forward to working with the Animal Health Program to protect Maryland’s livestock industry, ensure the safety of our food supply and the success of our livestock producers,” said Dr. Jennifer Trout.

The department’s Animal Health Program works to prevent and control infectious and contagious diseases in Maryland livestock and poultry with particular emphasis on those diseases that threaten public health, endanger food supplies, or threaten the economic security of the animal industries. In addition to a field staff, the section has two veterinary diagnostic laboratories in Salisbury and Frederick.

For more information, please visit the department’s website. For questions, contact the department’s Animal Health Program at (410) 841- 5810 or animalhealth.mda@maryland.gov.

# # #


Follow Maryland Department of Agriculture on Facebook @MdAgDept

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Maryland Agriculture Secretary Appoints Dr. Jennifer Trout as State Veterinarian

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more