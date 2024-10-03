Maryland Agriculture Secretary Appoints Dr. Jennifer Trout as State Veterinarian

October 3, 2024

ANNAPOLIS, MD (October 3, 2024) – The Maryland Secretary of Agriculture has announced the appointment of Dr. Jennifer Trout as the new State Veterinarian to oversee animal health.

“MDA and Animal Health are excited to welcome Dr. Trout as the new leader of our Animal Health Program,” said Maryland Agriculture Secretary Kevin Atticks. “With her extensive experience in both large and small animal medicine, and a specialized focus on large animal disease management, she brings valuable expertise to our team. We’re thrilled to have her join MDA!”

Dr. Trout earned her undergraduate degree from Penn State University and her Doctor of Veterinary Medicine from the University of Florida College of Veterinary Medicine. She practiced in several states across the country before returning to Maryland to work on her family’s dairy farm. Most recently, she practiced at a small animal clinic in Jarrettsville, Maryland.

“I am looking forward to working with the Animal Health Program to protect Maryland’s livestock industry, ensure the safety of our food supply and the success of our livestock producers,” said Dr. Jennifer Trout.

The department’s Animal Health Program works to prevent and control infectious and contagious diseases in Maryland livestock and poultry with particular emphasis on those diseases that threaten public health, endanger food supplies, or threaten the economic security of the animal industries. In addition to a field staff, the section has two veterinary diagnostic laboratories in Salisbury and Frederick.

For more information, please visit the department’s website. For questions, contact the department’s Animal Health Program at (410) 841- 5810 or animalhealth.mda@maryland.gov.

# # #



Follow Maryland Department of Agriculture on Facebook @MdAgDept