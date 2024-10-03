Wake Radiology Celebrates Opening of Expanded, Patient-Centered, State-Of-The-Art Cary Breast Center

Raleigh, N.C., Oct. 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wake Radiology’s newly expanded, state-of-the-art Cary Breast Center is open and providing comprehensive breast imaging services in one easily accessible location: 300 Ashville Avenue, Cary.

“As the long-time imaging leader in the Triangle, Wake Radiology is excited to welcome patients to our newly expanded Cary Breast Center, which focuses exclusively on specialized breast imaging and breast procedures,” said Monica Reddy, M.D., Co-Director of Breast Imaging and Breast & Abdominal Imaging Radiologist. “In designing this space, we listened to our patients’ priorities and made sure to implement changes that would create a comfortable, private setting and a streamlined, efficient process for them.”

Wake Radiology has served patients from the Cary Breast Center since 2006. After several years of providing imaging services on portions of multiple floors, having all breast health and imaging services located on the same floor in one easily accessible location is designed to create an elevated patient experience. For example, the newly expanded 5398-square-foot center now includes individual dressing rooms attached to mammography suites designed for patient ease of use, privacy and efficiency. The Cary Breast Center also offers convenient hours of operation to allow the breast health team to better serve patients Monday-Friday from 7:30am-4:30pm and Saturday from 7:45am-1pm.

“When referring physicians send their patients to our upgraded facility for any of the comprehensive breast imaging services we provide, they can be confident that their patients are receiving exceptional care,” said Monica Agarwal, M.D., Co-Director of Breast Imaging and Breast & Abdominal Imaging Radiologist. “The team at our expanded Cary Breast Center is honored to be the trusted provider that patients and their physicians turn to for patient centered care and the highest quality breast imaging services.”

Services provided at the expanded center include:

- Screening mammography

- Diagnostic mammography

- Breast ultrasound

- Stereotactic breast biopsy

- Ultrasound-guided breast biopsy

- Ultrasound-guided cyst aspiration

- Bone density screenings (DXA)

About Wake Radiology UNC REX Healthcare

Founded in 1953, Wake Radiology UNC REX Healthcare is proud to be the oldest and largest outpatient imaging provider in the Triangle. With 14 locations, it offers comprehensive diagnostic imaging services, including MRIs, CT scans, X-rays, ultrasounds and 3D (Tomosynthesis) mammography. By integrating cutting-edge technologies, Wake Radiology enhances access to specialized imaging services and reduces costs for patients in the region. To learn more, visit www.WakeRad.com .

