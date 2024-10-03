Port Strike Threatens U.S. Economy: Commercial Bakers Urge Biden to Intervene

Washington, DC, Oct. 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Yesterday, the American Bakers Association joined 296 other business-oriented groups to send a letter to President Biden urging the administration to immediately use its authorities to end the strike which has shut down all East Coast and Gulf Coast container ports. The letter iterates the dire situation and massive negative ramifications for our industries and the economy.

“It is more critical than ever for President Biden to intervene and invoke the Taft-Hartley Act, which would compel ports to resume essential operations while negotiations between port operators and Longshore workers continue,” said American Bakers Association President and CEO, Eric Dell. “Each day that container ports on the East and Gulf coasts remain closed costs the U.S. economy billions of dollars, with severe repercussions for the commercial baking sector and American consumers."

The walkout places $2.1 billion in daily trade at risk, with potential economic losses estimated to reduce GDP by as much as $5 billion per day, according to the National Association of Manufacturers. A recent Oxford Economics report suggests that the strike could slow US GDP growth by $4.5 billion to $7.5 billion per week if it continues. With 45,000 port workers on strike, the disruption could affect up to 105,000 jobs in related industries if prolonged.

