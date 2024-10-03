Hill International Selected by Dammam Airports Company to Provide Project Management Consultancy Services for Multiple International Airports in KSA

MOUNT LAUREL, N.J. and RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, Oct. 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hill International, Inc., delivering the infrastructure of change, announced today it signed an agreement with Dammam Airports Company (DACO) to provide project management consultancy (PMC) services for multiple improvement projects at King Fahd International Airport (KFIA), Al Ahsa International (HOF), and Al Qaisumah International (AQI) airports.



The majority of Hill’s PMC work will support operations at KFIA. Located in Dammam, KFIA is one of the Kingdom’s four primary international airports, accommodating more than 10 million passengers annually and hosting 37 airlines. Under the three-year award, Hill will oversee ongoing and upcoming projects at the Airport, including asset replacements and upgrades, IT enhancements, and other landside and airside assignments. Hill’s PMC scope encompasses working with DACO on project management, construction management, project development and planning, quality management, digital transformation, IT operations, and design review services for 105 ongoing and upcoming projects. These projects include new construction, rehabilitation and asset replacements, upgrades, design studies and asset assessments, and asset management. The award, signed during a ceremony at the Future Aviation Forum, demonstrates Hill’s continuing success in KSA specifically and in the aviation market in general.

Waleed Abdel-Fattah, Hill Regional President, Middle East and North Africa, said of the award: “King Fahd International and Dammam’s international airports are undergoing significant developments to enhance operations and improve the passenger experience. Our work will help make certain the work DACO contracts for is work received and that KFIA is able to serve its customers and passengers well into the future.”

Hill Chief Executive Officer Raouf Ghali added, “Aviation is a core market for Hill, and our teams will bring to KFIA the best practices and lessons learned from our airport programs and projects not just from KSA and the Middle East, but from around the world. I am confident the result will be a successful program and airports well-positioned for sustainable growth.”

About Hill International

Hill International, with more than 3,800 professionals in over 100 offices worldwide, provides program management, project management, construction management, project management oversight, advisory, facilities management, and other consulting services to clients in a variety of market sectors. Engineering News-Record magazine recently ranked Hill as one of the largest construction management firms in the United States. For more information on Hill, please visit our website at www.hillintl.com.

Hill is exclusively a program, project, and construction management provider, meaning we have one focus as a company: protecting client interests. Free of any potential conflicts, our entire business is geared towards helping clients achieve their desired outcomes. We are dedicated to exceeding expectations throughout the entire construction project lifecycle and adapt to the needs of each assignment to develop tailored approaches and solutions to meet those needs.

Hill is a proud member of the Global Infrastructure Solutions, Inc. family of companies. Learn more about GISI at www.gisi.com.

Hill International, Inc.

Elizabeth J. Zipf, LEED AP BD+C

Senior Vice President

(215) 309-7707

elizabethzipf@hillintl.com

