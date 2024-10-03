Increasing Advancement in Sequencing Technologies to Drive DNA Sequencing Market Growth at USD 44 Billion by 2031 |SkyQuest Technology

Accelerating Growth in the Global DNA Sequencing Market: From USD 12.29 Billion in 2023 to USD 44 Billion by 2031, Driven by a 17.12% CAGR

Westford, USA, Oct. 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global DNA Sequencing Market size was valued at USD 12.29 billion in 2023 to USD 44 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 17.12% in the forecast period (2024-2031).

Advanced technology and bioinformatics have allowed to detect different DNA variations. These developments have also helped to identify variations that are connected to a higher risk disease. The usage of next-gen and whole-genome sequencing in clinical diagnosis applications is also widening the options for DNA sequencing. Such advancements are immensely contributing to the growth of the market. Furthermore, the constant innovations of sequencing technologies can change the field of genomics and has a huge influence in the medical sector. Technological advancement is important because it brings improvement in the speed of sequencing. There are many NGS platform that have immensely increased the speed at which genetic information are decoded. These platforms use parallel processing, which allows analysis of several DNA fragments at the same time. This increase in speed have helped researchers and clinicians to process massive amount of genomic data more efficiently. The growing interest in genomics research and personalized medicine is helping in the expansion and progression of the DNA sequencing market.

Browse in-depth TOC on the "DNA Sequencing Market"

Pages - 165

Tables - 126

Figures – 77

Explore Comprehensive Insights into The DNA Sequencing Market with A Detailed Sample Report: https://www.skyquestt.com/sample-request/dna-sequencing-market

DNA Sequencing Market Overview:

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue in 2023 $ 12.29 Billion Estimated Value by 2031 $ 44 Billion Growth Rate Poised to grow at a CAGR of 17.12 % Forecast Period 2024–2031 Forecast Units Value (USD Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered Product, Application, Technology, End User, and Region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, Latin America Report Highlights Increasing popularity of Next-Gen DNA sequencing Key Market Opportunities Increasing collaborations among market players Key Market Drivers Increasing advancement in DNA sequencing

DNA Sequencing Market Segmental Analysis

Global DNA Sequencing Market is segmented based on Product, Application, Technology, End User, and Region.

Based on Product the DNA Sequencing Market is further sub segmented into Consumable, Instrument, and Service.

Based on Application the DNA Sequencing Market is further sub-segmented into Biomarkers and Cancer, Diagnostics, Reproductive Health, Personalized Medicine, Forensics, and Others.

Based on Technology the DNA Sequencing Market is further sub segmented into Sequencing by Synthesis, Ion Semiconductor Sequencing, Sequencing by Ligation, Pyrosequencing, Single Molecule Real-time Sequencing, Chain Termination Sequencing, and Nanopore Sequencing.

Based on End User the DNA Sequencing Market is further sub segmented into Academic & Government Research Institutes, Pharmaceutical Companies, Biotechnology Companies, and Hospitals & Clinics.

Based on Region, the DNA Sequencing Market is further sub-segments into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and MEA.

Growing Incidences of Cancer to Increase Demand for DNA Sequencing

The increasing prevalence of inherited cancers is immensely growing the demand for cancer genomics. The understanding of the human genome was mainly focused on utilizing various gene therapies for treating cancers. This is being done by utilizing advanced gene editing methods like CRISPR-Cas gene technology. Furthermore, a group of researchers at the University of California created applications for precision genome editing agents. These agents can efficiently manage inherited retinal diseases (IRDs). These factors are boosting the growth for DNA sequencing market.

Ask for Free Customization: https://www.skyquestt.com/speak-with-analyst/dna-sequencing-market

Increasing Adoption of Next-Gen DNA Sequencing to Enhance Genomic Research

The increasing adoption of next-generation sequencing is immensely improving the growth of the market in the field of genomics. NGS technologies are helping in sequencing numerous DNA fragments all at the same time. This ability of the sequencing has advanced the genomic research and clinical applications by enhancing the understanding of genetic variations and gene functions. These technologies have become more available and cost-efficient, which is supporting increasing adoption of several scientific and medical disciplines.

Increasing Investment in R&D to Improve Treatments to Boost Market Growth in North America

North America is dominating the DNA sequencing the market owing to various factors, like constant technological development and increasing R&D investment. The accessibility of technologically advanced medical infrastructure is also boosting the growth of the market in the region. Furthermore, many government facilities in countries like US and Canada are also supporting research on cancer treatments and medication development, which is positively influencing the market growth. These countries are also experiencing rapid advancement in the biotechnology sectors, which is helping in creating more treatments and diagnostics, fueling the progression of the DNA sequencing market.

DNA Sequencing Market Insights

Drivers

Advancements in DNA sequencing

Increasing incidences of cancer

Growing number of collaborations among market players

Restraints

Lack of knowledge about genome sequencing

High expense of DNA sequencing

Growing concern about data privacy

Key Players Operating in DNA Sequencing Market

Illumina, Inc.

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

Pacific Biosciences of California Inc.

BGI Group

Oxford Nanopore Technologies Ltd.

Qiagen N.V.

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

PerkinElmer Inc.

Agilent Technologies, Inc.

Eurofins Scientific SE

Zymo Research Corp.

Hamilton Company

Genewiz Inc.

Macrogen Inc.

DNASTAR Inc.

GENEWORLD

Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.

BioChain Institute Inc.

Beckman Coulter Inc.

Novogene Corporation

Take Action Now: Secure Your DNA Sequencing Market Today - https://www.skyquestt.com/buy-now/dna-sequencing-market

Key Questions Answered in the DNA Sequencing Market Report

Who are the key players in the DNA sequencing market?

What are the factors driving the DNA sequencing market?

What are the latest trends in the DNA sequencing market?

This report provides the following insights:

Analysis of key drivers (Growing prevalence of cancer), restraints (Lack of knowledge about genome sequencing), opportunities (Rapid advancement in DNA sequencing), and challenges (Growing concern about data privacy) influencing the growth of DNA sequencing market

Market Penetration: Comprehensive information on the product offered by the top players in the DNA sequencing market

Product Development/Innovation: Detailed insights on the upcoming trends, R&D activities, and product launches in the DNA sequencing market

Market Development: Comprehensive information on emerging regions

Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about new products, growing geographies, and recent developments in the market

Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of market segments, growth strategies, revenue analysis, and products of the leading market players.

Read Full Report - https://www.skyquestt.com/report/dna-sequencing-market

Related Reports -

Next-Generation Sequencing Services Market is growing at a CAGR of 22.56% in the forecast period (2024-2031)

U.S. Genetic Testing Market is growing at a CAGR of 7.9% in the forecast period (2024-2031)

Life Science Tool Market is growing at a CAGR of 10.8% in the forecast period (2024-2031)

Protein Sequencing Market is growing at a CAGR of 3.5% in the forecast period (2024-2031)

NGS Library Preparation Market is growing at a CAGR of 14.8% in the forecast period (2024-2031)

About Us:

SkyQuest is an IP focused Research and Investment Bank and Accelerator of Technology and assets. We provide access to technologies, markets and finance across sectors viz. Life Sciences, CleanTech, AgriTech, NanoTech and Information & Communication Technology.

We work closely with innovators, inventors, innovation seekers, entrepreneurs, companies and investors alike in leveraging external sources of R&D. Moreover, we help them in optimizing the economic potential of their intellectual assets. Our experiences with innovation management and commercialization have expanded our reach across North America, Europe, ASEAN and Asia Pacific.

Contact Us:

Mr. Jagraj Singh

SkyQuest Technology

1 Apache Way,

Westford,

Massachusetts 01886

USA (+1) 351-333-4748

Email: sales@skyquestt.com

Visit Our Website: https://www.skyquestt.com/

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.