Mosaicx Partners with Vibrant Emotional Health on New Georouting Capabilities for the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline

Location-based connectivity revolutionizes crisis care in collaboration with Vibrant Emotional Health

OMAHA, Neb., Oct. 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mosaicx, a conversational AI pioneer, is proud to announce that its intelligent routing technology powers new georouting capabilities for the 988 Lifeline.



Since the 988 Lifeline debuted in 2022, Mosaicx has been committed to enhancing its accessibility and responsiveness through vital backend technology. Mosaicx’ partnership with Vibrant Emotional Health (Vibrant), the administrator of the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeine is a testament to how technology, compassion and expertise can deliver life-saving impacts.

“We are deeply honored to help power this essential georouting functionality, as it allows us to better connect help seekers to the care they need, when and where they need it,” said Rebecca Jones, president of Mosaicx. “Supporting the critical mission of the 988 Lifeline furthers our goal of leveraging technology to make a meaningful impact on people’s lives.”

Mosaicx and Vibrant are working to continuously improve crisis care solutions. The new georouting solution is designed to protect help seekers’ privacy while still allowing them to access localized support. Georouting identifies the county from which a call is initiated and connects the help seeker to a geographically appropriate crisis call center. This capability is crucial to providing localized support because in many cases a caller’s current location does not match their area code.

“Mosaicx is a trusted partner for Vibrant,” said Grant Riewe, CTO of Vibrant. “Mosaicx is one of only a few partners that are there when I need them, 24/7, 365 and are willing to get in the boat with me to revolutionize how telephony works in the United States for the purpose of providing people better access to crisis mental health care.”

If you or someone you know is struggling or in crisis, help is available. Text or call 988 or visit 988lifeline.org for 24/7 support.

Mosaicx and Vibrant continue to align their visions for the future, partnering to design critical services that adapt to ever-changing needs. To learn more about Mosaicx and its involvement in advancing the 988 Lifeline, visit the Mosaicx website.

About Mosaicx

Mosaicx is a cloud-based solution that uses conversational AI, machine learning and natural language processing technologies to automate interactions with customers and employees. Its IVA technology delivers fast, easy, personalized service through industry-leading voice recognition and digital messaging capabilities, creating positive interactions that drive improved customer and employee satisfaction. Mosaicx is a part of West Technology Group, LLC, controlled by affiliates of certain funds managed by Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE: APO).

